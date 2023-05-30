Back

S'pore man, 67, claims masseuse made him give gifts, makes police report & asks for S$1,500 back

The masseuse said she was trying to maintain an amicable relationship with a customer and broke off contact when he said he wanted to marry her.

Winnie Li | May 30, 2023, 12:03 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 67-year-old man who showered a masseuse with gifts over a month wants his money back after the woman cut ties with him.

He claimed he gave her gifts such as gold jewellery, cosmetics and bird's nest worth over S$3,000.

He lodged a police report and said he only wanted S$1,500 back.

How they met

The man, surnamed Li (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that he first met the 40-year-old masseuse, who hailed from Vietnam, when visiting a massage parlour near his home at Ang Mo Kio after suffering from a bone spur in his back in March 2023.

He said he felt pity for her after finding out she had a sick child back in her hometown.

"We often texted each other, but she only knows a little Mandarin, so we relied on software translation," the 67-year-old recounted.

Li said he visited the massage parlour almost daily from March to April 2023.

Gave her a bracelet he wore for 20 years

Over this period, Li said he gave the masseuse various items, including gold jewellery, lipsticks, perfume, and bird's nests.

He also gave her a consecrated bracelet he bought in Thailand, which he had been wearing for nearly 20 years, as a present.

Just as Li thought everything was sailing smoothly between them, the masseuse suddenly started to give him the cold shoulder and even refused to serve him.

He then realised he was "cheated" and wanted S$1,500 back — which he claimed was only half the value of the gifts.

Claimed she gave him "bewitching tea"

Li recalled that every time he entered the massage shop, the masseuse would serve him tea which she claimed was made from Vietnamese herbal medicine.

She said it was supposed to help alleviate his back pain.

In hindsight, he felt it was some sort of "bewitching tea".

He claimed that he would feel dazed whenever he drank the tea and agreed to all her demands.

Also lent money to the masseuse

Besides the gifts, Li told Shin Min that he had lent the masseuse S$2,000 and S$500 on two occasions, after she claimed that her child was sick.

He added that she even tried to borrow S$10,000 from him to open a massage parlour in Vietnam, but he didn't agree.

Li said the massage parlour owner eventually helped the masseuse repay the loans.

She said he forced the gifts on her

Speaking to Shin Min, the masseuse claimed she had never asked for the gifts, and Li forced the gifts on her.

"The ring and a pair of earrings he gave me were quite small, so I didn't pay much attention to them," the 40-year-old said.

She also claimed that she "unknowingly lost the items" and could not return any money to Li as she sent all her salary back to Vietnam.

Denied "bewitching tea" allegations

The masseuse denied Li's allegation that she had "drugged" him and explained she served him medicinal herbal tea from her mother.

She said Li treated her well and wanted to help him back in appreciation but reiterated that the tea had no "bewitching" effect.

Cut contact because Li kept "harassing" her

The masseuse maintained an amicable relationship with Li because she only came to Singapore not long ago, and he was a customer.

"He began visiting me daily and even said he wanted to marry me. He lost his temper when I rejected him," she said.

She emphasised that they both have families and tried to persuade Li to stop pursuing her.

When her efforts eventually proved futile, she cut off her contact.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

Woman, 26, chased by staff after stealing frozen chicken, minced pork & alcohol from 2 Tampines supermarkets

Employees of both supermarkets also claimed that items had gone missing when she visited their stores on previous occasions.

May 29, 2023, 10:27 PM

Heng Swee Keat pays tribute to President Halimah, thanks her for 'decisive support' during Covid-19 pandemic

He thanked her for her dedicated and unwavering support to Singapore and Singaporeans.

May 29, 2023, 07:27 PM

Rare albino panda cub spotted in Sichuan, China alive & well 4 years after 1st sighting

It was also seen interacting with other regular black-and-white pandas.

May 29, 2023, 07:00 PM

Aviation sector’s recovery: a look inside SATS Inflight Catering Centre at Changi Airport

From kitchens to your dining table 30,000 feet in the air, find out what goes on behind in-flight catering.

May 29, 2023, 06:40 PM

Pets can lose their sense of balance. Here’s where to bring them for rehabilitation treatments in S’pore.

Something useful to know if you are a pet owner.

May 29, 2023, 06:00 PM

M'sian woman buys pyjamas for her child from KL wholesaler, realises it's naked women design

She mistakenly thought it was a leaf pattern while browsing.

May 29, 2023, 04:59 PM

'I can treat you like a dog': China Southern Airlines ground staff tells passenger at Changi Airport asking about seat change

The airline has since issued a statement apologising for the incident in response.

May 29, 2023, 04:50 PM

Whampoa mala hotpot cook punches manager & knocks his tooth out after being nagged about 'messy kitchen'

The cook claimed that the manager often verbally abused him to force him to quit.

May 29, 2023, 04:01 PM

Falling metal beam pierces roof of ground floor unit at Pandan Valley

Scary.

May 29, 2023, 03:55 PM

Serangoon zi char stall sells soup with whole black chicken inside pig stomach

Can try.

May 29, 2023, 03:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.