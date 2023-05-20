Man in M'sia asks ex-crush to return RM1,000 (S$296) birthday ang bao he gave her 3 years ago

A man in Malaysia asked his old crush to return the ang bao money he gifted to her on her birthday three years ago.

In a Facebook post on May 16, the woman, Tracy Tan, said that she received a text from the man out of the blue.

Calling him "the world's cheapest and most disgusting man", Tan explained that when she first received the money three years ago, she had wanted to return it, but he refused.

Tan shared screenshots of her conversation with the man in her Facebook post.

Claimed he needed the money for his business

The man told Tan that he was in a predicament as his business "has some issues and needs money for turnover".

He added that since he and Tan are "friends", he asked her to return the RM1,000 (S$296) he gave her on her birthday.

He also sent Tan his bank details so that she can transfer the money to him.

When Tan did not immediately reply to the man's messages as she was driving, he reached out to her friend.

Tan's friend asked the man if he has ever heard of someone asking for a gift back after giving it out, to which he simply replied: "Can."

The man also texted Tan again, asking her: "What time have you decided to send the money over?"

She eventually returned the money to him

Tan eventually gave in and transferred the money back to him.

Once she had transferred him the money, Tan texted him the receipt, which she labelled "Cheappppppp", and told him that he should not give out gifts when chasing a girl he has a crush on.

She added that some gifts cannot be returned again, especially after a few years.

Speaking to World Of Buzz, Tan said that the man had confessed his feelings for her back then, but she rejected him.

She added that after she had transferred the money back to him, he no longer contacted her.

In her Facebook post, Tan urged others not to give out gifts if they are thinking of asking for it back.

Top pictures via Tracy Tan/FB & Getty Images.