Man, 64, found dead in Toa Payoh flat after not collecting free meals for 1 week

A 64-year-old man was found dead in a ninth floor Toa Payoh flat, after staff at the active ageing centre in the same block noticed that he had not turned up for his free meals for a whole week.

Residents also reported a rotting smell coming from his unit before the man's body was discovered, according to Shin Min Daily News.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a residential unit at Block 5 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh on May 30 at 8:41am.

Moved in about two months ago

An elderly resident surnamed Tan (transliteration), who lived on the same floor as the deceased, told Shin Min that the man had only moved in two months ago.

He said the deceased lived alone, but would occasionally participate in the activities organised by Care Corner Active Ageing Centre, located at the void deck below.

Tan also noted that the man would usually turn up daily, without fail, to collect a free meal distributed by volunteers at the senior centre.

Volunteers knocked on his door for a week, until there was a foul smell

The last time Tan saw the man, however, was about a week ago.

When the man failed to show up for his free meal, alarm bells started ringing.

"Volunteers went to his flat to check in on him. They knocked on his door every day for a week, but there was no response. They even tried leaving a note for him, but to no avail," Tan explained.

Tan told Shin Min that on May 30 morning, there was a foul smell emanating from the man's unit.

He initially thought it was the stench of cat faeces.

A resident on the 10th floor confirmed with Shin Min that she and her husband had noticed an unusual smell for the past three to four days.

She believed that a concerned resident subsequently alerted the police.

Police stated that the body of a 64-year-old man was found lying motionless in the unit.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play, and police investigations are ongoing.

