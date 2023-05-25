Back

McDonald's now open 24/7 at Cineleisure Orchard

I'm lovin' it.

Lee Wei Lin | May 25, 2023, 11:32 PM

The McDonald's outlet at Cineleisure Orchard is now open.

Located on the first floor of the building, the fast food outlet is open 24/7. At least, according to the McDonald's app.

The opening comes a little over three months after its nearby *SCAPE outlet closed for good.

There are a number of other McDonald's outlets in town, including ones at Forum Galleria, Shaw House, Lucky Plaza and Plaza Singapura.

We hope the one at Cineleisure Orchard remains open. Always.

McDonald's Cineleisure Orchard

Address: Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Road #01-05/06, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: 24/7

