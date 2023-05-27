S'pore feels like 40°C on May 27 afternoon

Are you reading this outside?

If so, you would probably understand how hot it is.

As of 2pm today (May 27), temperatures reached 33.3°C in some parts of Singapore, particularly the east.

While it was relatively cooler in other parts, the humidity still made it feel like one was cooking mildly in an oven.

Thankfully thundery showers have been forecast for later in the afternoon across the island:

Earlier this month, Singapore's meteorological service advised that daily temperatures for the rest of May could hit 35°C alongside more showers that can bring some respite.

This is due to inter-monsoon conditions currently prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding regions.

Warm and humid conditions can also be expected on some nights when the prevailing winds from the southeast or south blow warm and humid air from the sea to Singapore, resulting in minimum temperatures that may reach 28°C.

Top image credit: Syahindah Ishak, Canva.