South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk to hold S'pore fan meet in Oct. 2023

South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk has announced his 2023 fan meeting tour in Asia.

Formerly an SM trainee, Lee debuted as a model before making his acting breakthrough with the South Korean drama series "School 2013".

He's also known for his more recent roles in "While You Were Sleeping", "Pinocchio" and "Romance Is a Bonus Book".

Lee even received a Prime Minister's Commendation in South Korea in 2015, as recognition for his contributions to the country's pop culture scene.

Just late last year, the star had fans swooning with the public confirmation of his relationship with K-pop idol, IU.

Coming to Singapore on Oct. 4

Yesterday, Lee posted the details of his tour, wistfully titled "Dear. My With", on his Instagram page.

The lineup includes major cities across Asia, kicking off in Hong Kong and ending in Ho Chi Minh.

After his stints in Thailand and Japan, Lee will be making his way to our sunny island for his Singapore fan meet on Oct. 4, so mark the date.

If you can't wait that long, maybe pay his wax figurine at the local Madame Tussauds a visit?

Top images via @jongsuk0206/Instagram