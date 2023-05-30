Back

Japan's PM Fumio Kishida fires son for New Year's eve party antics

Kishida was criticised for nepotism when he first appointed his son as policy secretary in 2022.

Tan Min-Wei | May 30, 2023, 06:35 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida has announced that he will remove his son from the role of Prime Minister's Secretary, after pictures of him misusing the prime minister's residence emerged.

Year end party

Kishida's son, Shotaro Kishida, was appointed as policy secretary in October 2022, according to Japan Today.

According to the Associated Press, Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun published pictures in May 2023 of Shotaro misusing facilities at the official prime minister's residence, a nearly 100-year-old building that was previously the prime minister's office.

In December 2022, Shotaro held a year-end party for several people including relatives at the official residence.

During the party, they took pictures where the group stood on the red carpeted stairs of the residence, in an imitation of pictures of newly appointed government cabinets.

Shotaro apparently took the central position, usually reserved for the prime minister. He was also pictured lounging on the stairs.

The group also took pictures standing at official podiums, imitating a news conference.

Kishida confirmed that he had met the group briefly, greeting them but not joining them for the party.

Criticised for nepotism previously

Kishida was criticised for nepotism for the appointment of his son at the time. AP says that the appointment was seen as part of setting Shotaro up as Kishida's heir, a promotion from being Kishida's private secretary.

Shotaro has previously come under fire for how he has used his official position, being previously criticised for using Japanese embassy cars to go sightseeing while on foreign trips, although Japan Today said that the government justified it by saying that Shotaro used the vehicle to aid his father, by taking pictures for his social media accounts and purchasing gifts on Kishida's behalf.

Kishida, as quoted by Nikkei, said that his son's conduct in the official residence was "inappropriate for a person in an official position", and that he had decided to replace him for that reason.

Japan Today quoted an opposition politician as saying that the resignation was "natural" as the appointment itself had a strong element of intermingling public and private interests", and another who said that Shotaro "should have acted with awareness of his position".

This incident comes as Kishida's government had expected to gain some positive sentiment after holding a relatively successful G7 conference where amongst other things, Kishida met with South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol, as part of warming ties between the two nations.

Related stories

Top image via @jpn_pmo/Twitter & @dascrazyjapan/Twitter

Woman caught red-handed stealing 4 rolls of toilet paper from Leng Kee car servicing centre, leaves in car

It was apparently not the first time.

May 30, 2023, 06:24 PM

Healthier SG to be officially launched on Jul. 5, 2023; eligible residents to receive SMS invite

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the process has been designed to be "very similar" to booking vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

May 30, 2023, 06:20 PM

Daughter of Taiwanese actors who used to study in Shanghai apparently now enrolled in S'pore international school

Cool.

May 30, 2023, 06:16 PM

50 children & staff at MindChamps pre-school in Tanglin get food poisoning, 4 students hospitalised

This comes days after 32 students and staff fell ill at MindChamps pre-school in Changi Airport.

May 30, 2023, 06:07 PM

'Unwavering commitment, compassion & grace': Tributes pour in for President Halimah

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and NTUC's Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng also expressed their gratitude to the president.

May 30, 2023, 05:41 PM

Dengue wants to be your new boyfriend/girlfriend, but it'll be a terrible ex: S'pore doctor

“Best not to fool around with dengue.”

May 30, 2023, 05:40 PM

Marine Parade dessert stall charges S$2.60 for extra bowl as it tallies daily sales based on no. of bowls given out

Not an easy job to be a hawker.

May 30, 2023, 05:20 PM

Voting in Presidential Election 2023: What you need to know

Singapore will elect its ninth President this year.

May 30, 2023, 05:19 PM

Up to 80% off storewide for dining tables, sofas & more at MaxiHome’s east & west outlets on Jun. 3, 2023

Time to buy some new furniture.

May 30, 2023, 05:04 PM

New 24h McDonald's outlet at Choa Chu Kang Park has 101 solar panels on rooftop & other unique green features

We're lovin' it.

May 30, 2023, 04:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.