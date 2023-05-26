Back

Fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang HDB estate, 40 residents evacuated

Fire started in the kitchen.

Paul Rin | May 26, 2023, 03:40 PM

Events

SCDF was alerted to a fire that broke out at Block 803 Keat Hong Close on May 26, 10am.

CCKFire26May

Firefighters from Clementi and Bukit Batok Fire Stations were deployed to the scene and extinguished the fire.

 

CCKFire26May

The fire occurred in the kitchen of a unit on the fourth floor, with the rest of the unit sustaining heat and soot damage as a result.

40 residents were evacuated by the SCDF out of precaution, and one person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation but refused conveyance to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Video courtesy of Gerald Yong and photos from SCDF's Facebook page

