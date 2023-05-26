Fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang HDB estate, 40 residents evacuated

SCDF was alerted to a fire that broke out at Block 803 Keat Hong Close on May 26, 10am.

Firefighters from Clementi and Bukit Batok Fire Stations were deployed to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The fire occurred in the kitchen of a unit on the fourth floor, with the rest of the unit sustaining heat and soot damage as a result.

40 residents were evacuated by the SCDF out of precaution, and one person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation but refused conveyance to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Video courtesy of Gerald Yong and photos from SCDF's Facebook page