Back

'Was he testing me?': Man driving back to S'pore left bewildered when JB customs officer asks for a bun

The officer was just hungry.

Syahindah Ishak | May 20, 2023, 05:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man driving back into Singapore from Johor Bahru had an interesting encounter with a JB customs officer at the checkpoint.

Recounting the incident in a TikTok video, user @hafidubaksin said that the customs officer had asked something from him.

This was "the first time" something like this happened to him, Hafidubaksin added.

Shocked when customs officer asked him for a bun

When he handed over his passport to the officer, the officer looked into his car and said in Malay: "Wow, you bought a lot of bread."

Hafidubaksin explained that he had a bunch of items on his front passenger seat. Among the items were some buns he had bought.

He said that the officer subsequently "gave me the surprise of my life" when he asked for one of the buns.

"I was taken aback. I mean... Was he testing me? Whether I want to give him a 'bribe' or what? (sic)" said Hafidubaksin.

Turns out, he was just hungry

Although he was "suspicious and wary" of the officer's real intentions, he "played along" and told the officer that he agreed to give one bun to him.

The officer then said: "Okay, one please."

Realising that the officer was not joking, Hafidubaksin asked: "Are you sure?"

The officer again said that he wanted one bun.

"I take one of my buns and I pass it to him," said Hafidubaksin.

The officer took it and said: "Thank you. I'm hungry lah... I haven't eaten since just now."

Hafidubaksin then took his passport back.

Before he drove off, the officer asked him if the bun was halal and Hafidubaksin assured him that it was.

At the end of his TikTok video, Hafidubaksin said:

"So a customs officer can ask something from you, [and] you can give him something. Of course it must be not in the form of getting something in return lah. In this case, I gave [the bun to him] out of empathy."

Here is Hafidubaksin's full TikTok video:

@hafidubaksin Alamak! I got the shock of my life when the officer at JB Customs at Causeway asked me for something!!! what is it??? whatever it is, great job, guys!!! #viral #fyp #causeway #jb ♬ original sound - Ultrakhi

Top images via @hafidubaksin/TikTok & Wikipedia.

Uncle Roger banned from Weibo after sharing video joking about China during comedy routine

Earlier in 2021, the comedian had apologised for collaborating with a YouTube who had critical views of the Chinese government.

May 20, 2023, 05:03 PM

Man in M'sia asks ex-crush to return RM1,000 (S$296) birthday ang bao he gave her 3 years ago

He claimed his business "has some issues and needs money for turnover".

May 20, 2023, 03:50 PM

Fan goes overboard groping Jackson Wang at Brazil concert

There were mixed reactions.

May 20, 2023, 02:57 PM

Family seen feeding bread to wild grey heron at Bishan-AMK Park

Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 under the Wildlife Act.

May 20, 2023, 01:27 PM

Get lowest electricity rate in S’pore & exclusive rebates of up to S$145 with Geneco from now till Jun. 30, 2023

Watt great deals.

May 20, 2023, 01:05 PM

POFMA activated over posts by Kirsten Han, The Online Citizen Asia & M Ravi about death penalty case

Andrew Loh, former TOC editor, was also issued with a POFMA correction direction.

May 20, 2023, 12:17 PM

145 people arrested, about S$354,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB island-wide operation

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

May 20, 2023, 10:48 AM

Long queues form for Helen's bar free beer opening promo, offer ends May 20

National pastime.

May 19, 2023, 07:32 PM

We tried Mister Donut that S'poreans queued hours for. Now we understand why.

But we'll only queue for 30 minutes, max.

May 19, 2023, 06:24 PM

This nifty website allows you to find your nearest budget meals in S’pore

Cai png number 1 forever.

May 19, 2023, 06:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.