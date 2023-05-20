'Was he testing me?': Man driving back to S'pore left bewildered when JB customs officer asks for a bun

A man driving back into Singapore from Johor Bahru had an interesting encounter with a JB customs officer at the checkpoint.

Recounting the incident in a TikTok video, user @hafidubaksin said that the customs officer had asked something from him.

This was "the first time" something like this happened to him, Hafidubaksin added.

Shocked when customs officer asked him for a bun

When he handed over his passport to the officer, the officer looked into his car and said in Malay: "Wow, you bought a lot of bread."

Hafidubaksin explained that he had a bunch of items on his front passenger seat. Among the items were some buns he had bought.

He said that the officer subsequently "gave me the surprise of my life" when he asked for one of the buns.

"I was taken aback. I mean... Was he testing me? Whether I want to give him a 'bribe' or what? (sic)" said Hafidubaksin.

Turns out, he was just hungry

Although he was "suspicious and wary" of the officer's real intentions, he "played along" and told the officer that he agreed to give one bun to him.

The officer then said: "Okay, one please."

Realising that the officer was not joking, Hafidubaksin asked: "Are you sure?"

The officer again said that he wanted one bun.

"I take one of my buns and I pass it to him," said Hafidubaksin.

The officer took it and said: "Thank you. I'm hungry lah... I haven't eaten since just now."

Hafidubaksin then took his passport back.

Before he drove off, the officer asked him if the bun was halal and Hafidubaksin assured him that it was.

At the end of his TikTok video, Hafidubaksin said:

"So a customs officer can ask something from you, [and] you can give him something. Of course it must be not in the form of getting something in return lah. In this case, I gave [the bun to him] out of empathy."

Here is Hafidubaksin's full TikTok video:

Top images via @hafidubaksin/TikTok & Wikipedia.