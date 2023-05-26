Jacky Cheung sells out 6 Kuala Lumpur shows in 2 hours

This coming August, Jacky Cheung is slated to hold a total of six concerts in Kuala Lumpur as part of his "Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour”.

If you've yet to get your hands on tickets, however, you might be disappointed with this piece of news.

Sold out in two hours

The tickets to Cheung's shows went on sale this morning at 10am.

They were all snapped up in a mere two hours.

Fans who failed to secure tickets aired their grievances in the comments section of Unusual Entertainment's Facebook post.

Some people pointed fingers at a flawed ticketing system that made fans wait in the online queue for naught.

Sold out in Singapore too

Before his visit to Malaysia, Cheung will also be stopping by Singapore to perform.

After selling out all six concerts in a matter of hours, Cheung later added three more shows to his Singapore line-up, much to the delight of local fans.

Here's hoping that he does the same for Kuala Lumpur.

Mothership has reached out to Unusual Entertainment for comment.

