Donnie Yen announces 'Ip Man 5'

Fans of Donnie Yen's onscreen portrayal of a renowned Wing Chun master are going to be bouncing off the walls.

The Hong Kong actor has just unveiled the poster for a new 'Ip Man' movie, the fifth instalment in the series thus far, on his Instagram on May 18.

According to Screen Daily, 'Ip Man 5' is one of three movies led by Yen that were announced by Mandarin Motion Pictures at the Cannes Film Market in France.

The other two movies are 'Misjudgement', and 'Flash Point Resurgence', a sequel to the 2007 movie 'Flash Point', which starred Yen and Hong Kong actor Louis Koo.

Yen will also star in all three upcoming movies.

Details for 'Ip Man 5' are scarce, and it is uncertain when the movie will hit theatres.

'Ip Man 4: The Finale', which was released in December 2019, centered around the titular character travelling to the U.S. with his son.

It grossed around US$176 million (S$237 million) worldwide.

Yen's most recent appearance was in Keanu Reeve's 'John Wick: Chapter 4', where he played a blind assassin.

Top photo from Donnie Yen / IG and Twitter