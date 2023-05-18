Back

Donnie Yen announces 'Ip Man 5'

Glad to see that wooden dummy again.

Ashley Tan | May 18, 2023, 11:54 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fans of Donnie Yen's onscreen portrayal of a renowned Wing Chun master are going to be bouncing off the walls.

The Hong Kong actor has just unveiled the poster for a new 'Ip Man' movie, the fifth instalment in the series thus far, on his Instagram on May 18.

Photo from Donnie Yen / IG

According to Screen Daily, 'Ip Man 5' is one of three movies led by Yen that were announced by Mandarin Motion Pictures at the Cannes Film Market in France.

The other two movies are 'Misjudgement', and 'Flash Point Resurgence', a sequel to the 2007 movie 'Flash Point', which starred Yen and Hong Kong actor Louis Koo.

Yen will also star in all three upcoming movies.

Details for 'Ip Man 5' are scarce, and it is uncertain when the movie will hit theatres.

'Ip Man 4: The Finale', which was released in December 2019, centered around the titular character travelling to the U.S. with his son.

It grossed around US$176 million (S$237 million) worldwide.

Yen's most recent appearance was in Keanu Reeve's 'John Wick: Chapter 4', where he played a blind assassin.

Check out what Donnie Yen did in S'pore recently

Top photo from Donnie Yen / IG and Twitter

S'porean man convicted of trafficking 1,562.97g of cannabis executed on May 17, 2023

His appeal on May 11, 2023 was dismissed due to "no new evidence" presented.

May 18, 2023, 11:28 PM

Fire ravages Sengkang flat, PMD charging likely cause

Three persons were conveyed to SGH for smoke inhalation.

May 18, 2023, 07:28 PM

Taiwanese actor prepares & stir fries wife's placenta for them to eat

Interesting.

May 18, 2023, 07:06 PM

Marsiling fish soup stall fire: 50 punters win 4D lottery betting on #01-41 unit no.

Huat ah.

May 18, 2023, 06:54 PM

Ukraine tells China envoy it will reject any deal giving up territory to Russia

Attempt at political settlement.

May 18, 2023, 06:35 PM

Pink Dot 15 to 'celebrate all families', launches new initiative to support parents of LGBTQ+ people

At a media launch of its 15th edition, the organisation stressed that the LGBTQ+ community is not a threat to family values.

May 18, 2023, 06:15 PM

Japanese restaurant in M'sia serves cursed durian-flavoured ramen

Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

May 18, 2023, 06:13 PM

WP's Pritam Singh & PAP MPs to ask about ministers renting Ridout Road properties in Parliament

Questions on the matter were also filed by PAP MPs Murali Pillai, Sitoh Yih Pin and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

May 18, 2023, 06:09 PM

Harry & Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase in NYC

Scary.

May 18, 2023, 05:43 PM

'Stranger Things' immersive pop-up at Bugis+ from Jun. 30-Oct. 1

Spooky.

May 18, 2023, 05:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.