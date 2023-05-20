Back

S'pore influencer gets flak for using 'hack' to get extra ice cream from IKEA machine

Netizens accused him of stealing.

Matthias Ang | Syahindah Ishak | May 20, 2023, 09:21 PM

A local influencer, Jason Soo, received criticism after he posted a video of him and his family using a hack to get extra ice cream from the IKEA machine.

Attempted the IKEA ice cream hack and succeeded

The video, which was posted on Soo's Instagram page on May 17, showed Soo's daughter buying the S$0.50 soya ice-cream in IKEA.

As the machine was about to dispense the ice cream onto the cone, his daughter lifted the cone from the handle.

In the video's caption, Soo wrote that this is a hack to "get more ice cream at the same price".

He explained that the act of lifting the ice cream cone from the handle will prevent the machine from detecting its weight, thus dispensing more ice cream.

The hack appeared to have worked as the machine dispensed more ice cream onto the cone.

Here's the full video:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Soo (@jazsoo)

Received backlash from netizens

Soo's video has gotten over 157,000 views and 50 comments as of Saturday (May 20) night.

A number of netizens in the comments section likened Soo's actions to stealing, and suggested that he paid more for getting extra ice cream.

Some also pointed out that the hack is unhygienic as some ice cream residue was left behind on the machine's cone handle.

In response to Mothership's queries, Soo replied that he first saw the hack on social media.

He added that he tried the hack when he went to IKEA on May 17.

Soo also said while he thought some of the criticisms were "valid concerns", he did not think much when he was trying out the hack and said it was for fun.

In acknowledging that it was a "cheap thrill", Soo said he did not think he would do the hack again.

The hack first emerged on TikTok in 2020

The IKEA ice cream hack first came about from a TikTok video in 2020. The video has gotten over 29 million views as of May 20, 2023.

@matsalehmamat 🤫 don’t let them find out #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #ikea #toktokmalaysia #ikeahack #icecream #lifehack #hack ♬ original sound - Matsaleh Mamat - David

Over the years, people from different countries have been posting videos of them attempting the hack.

@fatpigdiary Just don't get caught like i did 🙊🙈 #ikea #ikeahack #fyp #foryoupage #tiktoksg #sgfoodie #icecream #softserve #comfortfood #cheapthrills ♬ Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez) - BLACKPINK

Top image screenshots via jazsoo/Instagram.

