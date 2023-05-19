Back

Long queues form for Helen's bar free beer opening promo, offer ends May 20

National pastime.

Lee Wei Lin | May 19, 2023, 07:32 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chinese pub chain Helen's has opened at Orchard Central.

Wait long long

As part of their opening campaign, they are running two promotions till May 20, 2023:

  • Unlimited Tiger Crystal, Heineken Silver and Kirin beer between 7-10pm

  • Cash voucher equivalent of whatever you spend from 10:01pm onwards

Both promos are only valid for dine-in customers.

Photo by Livia Soh

Here's a peek at what it looks like inside:

@nova.mothership Warning: need to queue ⚠️ #fyp #helensbar #somerset #tiktoksg #sgnightlife ♬ original sound - nova.mothership

When Mothership visited the bar on May 18, which was the first day of the promotion, snaking queues were spotted even before 7pm.

Photo by Livia Soh

Some in line were spotted with bottles of beer as they expressed their frustration at being unable to get a seat.

There were some people who left the bar after being told that they would not be able to enter before the free beer promo ended at 10pm.

What's on the menu

For those who aren't just lemming for the free draft beer, there are other things on Helen's menu, including their signature Helen's Milk Beer (S$5.90).

It comes in a 300ml can, and tastes kind of like a yoghurt drink with a clean aftertaste.

In short, those who like beer will probably not enjoy it, and those who hate beer will probably love it.

Photo courtesy of Helen's

They also have the usual suspects, including bottled beer, wine, whiskey, cocktails, and a variety of hot and cold snacks.

Photo courtesy of Helen's Singapore

But if it's a place to chill out that you're looking for, you might want to wait until the promo ends before you head down, or risk not being able to get a seat at all.

Helen's Singapore

Address: 181 Orchard Rd, #12-02 Orchard Central, Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 2am, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh

We tried Mister Donut that S'poreans queued hours for. Now we understand why.

But we'll only queue for 30 minutes, max.

May 19, 2023, 06:24 PM

This nifty website allows you to find your nearest budget meals in S’pore

Cai png number 1 forever.

May 19, 2023, 06:03 PM

Young man calls older man 'f*cking idiot' on MRT train over priority seat

Drama.

May 19, 2023, 05:43 PM

Maid, 22, who stabbed employer's mother-in-law 26 times in 2018 found guilty of murder

She argued that she was in a "dissociative state" during the killing, which the judge later rejected the claim.

May 19, 2023, 05:31 PM

S'pore's Meownistry of Meow lets you work (or try to) in cat-friendly lounge

Purrfect place to wfh.

May 19, 2023, 03:43 PM

S'pore football head coach given time off after 'intense duties' in SEA Games 2023: FAS

The team's assistant coaches will take over.

May 19, 2023, 03:41 PM

Hougang condo proposes to chop down 14 trees to install cycling path lamp posts, triggers protest from nearby resident

NParks is currently reviewing the condo developer's request to remove additional trees.

May 19, 2023, 03:25 PM

Woman, 39, arrested for suspected drink-driving after car ends up in Upper Thomson Road drain

A 37-year-old male car driver was also arrested.

May 19, 2023, 03:10 PM

Deliveroo, foodpanda rider accounts listed on Carousell for sale & rent, prices as high as S$1,200

Buying or renting a rider account on Carousell could allow some users to circumvent certain restrictions.

May 19, 2023, 03:08 PM

UN report claims Myanmar junta imported over S$340 million in arms & materials from S'pore-based entities

The report noted there are no indications the Singapore government has approved, or is involved in, the shipment of arms and associated materials to the Myanmar military.

May 19, 2023, 01:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.