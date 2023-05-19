Long queues form for Helen's bar free beer opening promo, offer ends May 20

Chinese pub chain Helen's has opened at Orchard Central.

Wait long long

As part of their opening campaign, they are running two promotions till May 20, 2023:

Unlimited Tiger Crystal, Heineken Silver and Kirin beer between 7-10pm

Cash voucher equivalent of whatever you spend from 10:01pm onwards

Both promos are only valid for dine-in customers.

Here's a peek at what it looks like inside:

When Mothership visited the bar on May 18, which was the first day of the promotion, snaking queues were spotted even before 7pm.

Some in line were spotted with bottles of beer as they expressed their frustration at being unable to get a seat.

There were some people who left the bar after being told that they would not be able to enter before the free beer promo ended at 10pm.

What's on the menu

For those who aren't just lemming for the free draft beer, there are other things on Helen's menu, including their signature Helen's Milk Beer (S$5.90).

It comes in a 300ml can, and tastes kind of like a yoghurt drink with a clean aftertaste.

In short, those who like beer will probably not enjoy it, and those who hate beer will probably love it.

They also have the usual suspects, including bottled beer, wine, whiskey, cocktails, and a variety of hot and cold snacks.

But if it's a place to chill out that you're looking for, you might want to wait until the promo ends before you head down, or risk not being able to get a seat at all.

Helen's Singapore

Address: 181 Orchard Rd, #12-02 Orchard Central, Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 2am, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh