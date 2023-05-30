Healthier SG to be officially launched on Jul. 5, 2023; eligible residents to receive SMS invite

As of May 29, over 24,000 individuals have already enrolled with their individual General Practitioners (GPs), a number that is higher than expected, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said today (May 30).

A pre-enrollment exercise in the Healthier SG initiative was rolled out earlier in May for chronic patients aged 40 and above.

Several GPs whom he spoke to said that the people who enrolled needed little persuasion, he said.

"So I think the message of preventive care and managing diseases proactively has resonated," Ong noted.

Given the "good momentum" of enrollment, the government will be ready to formally launch Healthier SG on Jul. 5. 2023, he said.

Eligible residents of Singapore will be invited to enroll in the Ministry of Health's (MOH) "Healthier SG" initiative by choosing a family clinic to be their long-term doctor of choice.

The enrollment process has also been designed to be "very similar" to booking vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic so that the public is familiar with the process.

Eligible residents will receive an SMS invitation from MOH that will provide a link to HealthHub where they can enroll with their family doctor.

Invitations will also be rolled out in batches, starting with Singaporeans and Permanent Residents with chronic diseases aged 60 and above, he added.

Following enrollment, by working with family doctors, communities around them, and employers, residents must take "personal action" in keeping themselves healthy as a way of life, Ong reiterated.

Ong: Seeing a doctor cannot just be a transaction to get medicine or MC

Ong was speaking at the launch of the Fullerton Health Screening Centre at Novena.

He noted that family doctors do not have an easy time as the "health-seeking behaviour and culture" of Singaporeans means that such doctors are often busy attending to acute cases, issuing medical leave (MCs) demanded by employers and schools.

"It's not easy, it's very volume-driven," Ong said.

The relationship between patients and doctors must therefore be "reshaped" with an emphasis on trust and relationship, he added.

"Seeing a doctor cannot just be a transaction to get medication or an MC," he said.

This means that apart from seeing a doctor for the prescription of medicine, the doctor will also be asking the patient about his life and health goals, and persuading them that "simple, healthy habits" pay off in the long run, Ong pointed out.

In addition, if the patient is receptive, doctors can direct the patients to specific community programmes and health screening services.

"I am quietly optimistic that things will change," he said.

Employers are also strongly supportive of Healthier SG

Ong noted that the Healthier SG initiative has also received support from employers.

"They too care for the health of their workers and they know healthier workers means better productivity and better business performance," he said.

"With Healthier SG, preventive care will become universal – something that is nationally provided. That means employers must realise that it can translate to cost savings because your employees can decide to enrol themselves, get their vaccinations and annual health screenings for free by the government. Employers will realise they no longer need to incur that cost in your employees’ healthcare benefit plan."

The minister also said that most employers who spoke to him said that the cost savings can be reinvested back into workers' health benefits through private health groups.

Such benefits include education on health and diet, and exercise classes, Ong said.

Employers should also offer to help employees with chronic diseases and manage the progression of their ailments, the health minister added.

Here, Ong noted that the management of chronic diseases involves social factors, including factors at work, on top of medication.

This includes the food offered at canteens, taking the workers' health condition into account when designing job scopes or handing out tasks, and more importantly, weighing in daily to encourage workers to make adjustments to their lifestyles.

"It will be a more effective and holistic approach in managing chronic diseases," Ong said.

