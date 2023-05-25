Back

S'pore woman returns to Haidilao after staff mistakenly bills her S$1.05 instead of S$105

Good people exist after all.

Julia Yee | May 25, 2023, 07:13 PM

Faith in humanity was restored when a Haidilao customer returned after being severely undercharged.

After dining at Haidilao's Northpoint outlet on May 13, one Jesslyne Lee realised that she had been issued an unexpected discount.

In a TikTok video posted by the diner, she stated that the "Haidilao lady" had charged her S$1.05 for what was supposed to be a S$105 hotpot meal.

When it comes to money matters, decimal points make a world of difference.

In this case, it was a near 99 per cent markdown.

Screenshot from Jesslyne Lee's TikTok

Some might have been tempted to quietly accept the discount, but not Lee.

Staff's pay was at stake

The employee was relieved when Lee returned to the restaurant, and mentioned that the difference of S$103.95 would be deducted from her pay.

Screenshot from Jesslyne Lee's TikTok

The staff admitted that she had used another team member's account to settle the bill.

She would have gotten into trouble had Lee not done the right thing.

On top of being able to sleep soundly at night, Lee was also rewarded with returning vouchers from the restaurant.

Screenshot from Jesslyne Lee's TikTok

Top screenshots from Jesslyne Lee's TikTok

