Back

Giant Tampines selling durians from S$2 till Jun. 22, 2023

King of fruits.

Daniel Seow | May 24, 2023, 03:53 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Giant Tampines Hypermarket is having a month-long durian sale, with a wide selection of durians going for as low as S$2.

This is an ongoing promotion from May 23 to Jun. 22.

 

Image from Giant Singapore on Facebook.

According to the Facebook post, these are the varieties of durians that will be offered at the sale:

  • Red Prawn

  • Mao Shan Wang

  • Wang Zhong Wang

  • Black Pearl

  • Golden Phoenix

  • D101

  • D13

Mao Shan Wang durian. Image from Giant Singapore on Facebook.

Wang Zhong Wang durians. Image from Giant Singapore on Facebook.

Giant also stated that its supply of durians will be freshly restocked on a daily basis.

Image from Giant Singapore on Facebook.

Do take note that the S$2 durian deal is limited to two pieces per customer.

The durians will be available for purchase from Giant Tampines Hypermarket, from 12pm to 10pm daily, while stocks last.

Background

Typically, the peak durian season in Malaysia is from May to August annually.

However, as a result of the floods, the peak durian season was expected to be delayed to around early June.

The price of imported durians from Johor was also expected to increase in June, as floods reduced durian supply by up to 50 per cent, reported The Star on Mar. 19.

Johor state is one of the largest durian producing areas in Malaysia.

That said, durian prices can vary due to supply and demand fluctuations.

The Star interviewed a Malaysian durian seller more recently on May 6, who explained that good pest management resulted in better quality and quantity of durians in the most recent harvest.

As such, he predicted that prices would drop by 5 per cent to 10 per cent for most durians.

Top image from Giant Hypermarket - Tampines on Google / Giant Singapore on Facebook.

Korean Air’s Blackpink-themed plane lands at S’pore Changi Airport

Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane.

May 24, 2023, 03:30 PM

Man, 43, who crashed McLaren under Keppel Viaduct & left woman & wrecked car behind arrested

He was arrested for failing to render assistance.

May 24, 2023, 02:38 PM

Jacky Cheung to hold 6 concerts in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 11-13 & 18-20

If you're willing to travel.

May 24, 2023, 12:59 PM

Tampines 1 undergoing S$38 million makeover, to include new stores like Tiong Bahru Bakery & Love, Bonito

Nice.

May 24, 2023, 12:36 PM

Homegrown cafe Wimbly Lu closes last 2 outlets in S'pore after 11-year run

It was known for its chocolate desserts and old-school vibes.

May 24, 2023, 12:26 PM

Huge-ass monitor lizard visits Bedok North HDB block, climbs up to 3rd floor

City in Nature.

May 24, 2023, 12:25 PM

Man, 41, hit by car in U.S. & dies after helping ducks cross road

Witnesses said that Rivara made sure the ducks had reached safely before he was hit.

May 24, 2023, 12:20 PM

S'pore public holidays 2024: 5 long weekends to plan your vacations

Mark your calendars, plan your leave days.

May 24, 2023, 10:50 AM

Korean actress Kim Tae Ri apologises for wanting volunteers to translate vlogs for free

Taerible.

May 24, 2023, 10:33 AM

FAS acting president sheds light on SEA Games review panel & temporary withdrawal from international tournaments

He wanted the association to be "introspective" and better prepare the players for future tournaments.

May 24, 2023, 10:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.