Giant Tampines selling durians from S$2 till Jun. 22, 2023

Giant Tampines Hypermarket is having a month-long durian sale, with a wide selection of durians going for as low as S$2.

This is an ongoing promotion from May 23 to Jun. 22.

According to the Facebook post, these are the varieties of durians that will be offered at the sale:

Red Prawn

Mao Shan Wang

Wang Zhong Wang

Black Pearl

Golden Phoenix

D101

D13

Giant also stated that its supply of durians will be freshly restocked on a daily basis.

Do take note that the S$2 durian deal is limited to two pieces per customer.

The durians will be available for purchase from Giant Tampines Hypermarket, from 12pm to 10pm daily, while stocks last.

Background

Typically, the peak durian season in Malaysia is from May to August annually.

However, as a result of the floods, the peak durian season was expected to be delayed to around early June.

The price of imported durians from Johor was also expected to increase in June, as floods reduced durian supply by up to 50 per cent, reported The Star on Mar. 19.

Johor state is one of the largest durian producing areas in Malaysia.

That said, durian prices can vary due to supply and demand fluctuations.

The Star interviewed a Malaysian durian seller more recently on May 6, who explained that good pest management resulted in better quality and quantity of durians in the most recent harvest.

As such, he predicted that prices would drop by 5 per cent to 10 per cent for most durians.

Top image from Giant Hypermarket - Tampines on Google / Giant Singapore on Facebook.