Frog mascot spotted at Paya Lebar & Bugis, dancing & saluting passersby

A giant frog has been dancing and mingling with onlookers at Paya Lebar and Bugis.

Videos capturing the frog's antics have been circulating on TikTok, much to the amusement of commenters.

Earlier this month, a similar frog mascot appeared across several cities in China.

The Chinese frog mascots were actually street vendors selling baby frog toys, according to the Chinese newspaper Global Times.

It is unclear whether the Singapore frog has any ulterior motives.

Signature move

The frog's signature move is to stomp its right foot and salute. But it is proficient in other dance moves, too:

Last month, a Mixue mascot called the "Snow King" began entertaining onlookers with his antics.

The two mascots may not be connected, but they certainly bring some much-needed comic relief to Singaporeans.

Related stories

Top photo from cherlockss, 3rachastan and alexzellsim / TikTok