Mixue mascot & Douyin Frog finally meet at Paya Lebar, chaos ensues

What in the world.

Fasiha Nazren | May 26, 2023, 02:04 PM

You've heard of Mixue's Snow King mascot...

... and you've probably seen the Douyin Frog appearing on your TikTok timeline, or perhaps on the streets of Singapore lately.

Face-off

Now, this is probably the most ambitious crossover we've seen in recent times, but the two iconic mascots have finally met face-to-face on our shores.

Snow King and Douyin Frog were spotted being unhinged together right outside Paya Lebar MRT station on the evening of May 25.

The duo did a plethora of questionable things together, including bobbing along to a busker's rendition of Hoobastank's "The Reason".

@tansk76 paya lebar square! meet up with mixue! #mixue #foryourpagetiktok #frogmascotsingapore #trending #froginsg #frogmascot #toomuchdeals #innerpeace #froginsg #frogsalute #followus ♬ original sound - SKT76

And ensuing chaos, in general.

@fifibunnie mixue x douyin frog collab #tiktoksg #fyp ♬ cupid - aura ! (✿˘˘✿)

Two frogs vs Snow King

At one point, there were TWO Douyin Frogs having a dance-off with Snow King.

This is the entertainment we never knew we'd need.

Top image from @fifibunnie on TikTok.

