Mixue mascot & Douyin Frog finally meet at Paya Lebar, chaos ensues

You've heard of Mixue's Snow King mascot...
... and you've probably seen the Douyin Frog appearing on your TikTok timeline, or perhaps on the streets of Singapore lately.
Face-off
Now, this is probably the most ambitious crossover we've seen in recent times, but the two iconic mascots have finally met face-to-face on our shores.
Snow King and Douyin Frog were spotted being unhinged together right outside Paya Lebar MRT station on the evening of May 25.
The duo did a plethora of questionable things together, including bobbing along to a busker's rendition of Hoobastank's "The Reason".
@tansk76 paya lebar square! meet up with mixue! #mixue #foryourpagetiktok #frogmascotsingapore #trending #froginsg #frogmascot #toomuchdeals #innerpeace #froginsg #frogsalute #followus ♬ original sound - SKT76
And ensuing chaos, in general.
@fifibunnie mixue x douyin frog collab #tiktoksg #fyp ♬ cupid - aura ! (✿˘˘✿)
Two frogs vs Snow King
At one point, there were TWO Douyin Frogs having a dance-off with Snow King.
This is the entertainment we never knew we'd need.
Top image from @fifibunnie on TikTok.
