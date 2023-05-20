Back

Family seen feeding bread to wild grey heron at Bishan-AMK Park

Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 under the Wildlife Act.

Zi Shan Kow | May 20, 2023, 01:27 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothership sg

A group of people were caught on camera feeding a wild heron at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in an online video.

Child throws bread at heron

In the 22-second video, the group, presumably a family, was seen standing a few metres away from a grey heron standing in the river.

A woman could be seen pointing at the heron, appearing to instruct a child next to her to throw the bread.

The bird's attention immediately turned towards the bread, which landed in the water and floated down the river.

Standing beside them was a man who was watching the pair and another woman who was carrying a smaller child.

The bird gave the bread a quick chase and dipped its beak into the water before emerging with the food in its beak.

The family seemed intrigued by its behaviour, as the man quickly pulled out his phone to capture the scene.

Feeding of wildlife is illegal

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the National Parks Board (NParks) identified the bird as a native grey heron.

"The naturalised Kallang River at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park attracts wildlife, including waterbirds such as herons, to feed and rest there," said Adrian Loo, group director of wildlife management at NParks.

He said that NParks adopts a holistic science-based and community approach to the management of human-wildlife encounters, including public education and outreach to engage the community.

"This includes discouraging and taking enforcement action against the illegal feeding of wildlife, which can alter their natural foraging behaviour of wildlife and lead them to rely on humans for food."

Feeding wildlife may also result in unnatural population growth, he added.

Observe wildlife from a safe distance

It is illegal to feed wildlife in Singapore. Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 under the Wildlife Act.

Loo said:

"If members of the public encounter wildlife, they should observe from a safe distance and avoid contact, as wildlife can be unpredictable in behaviour, and can pose a risk to public safety even if not deliberately provoked."

Members of the public can report cases of wildlife feeding through the OneService Mobile App.

More information about how to approach wildlife encounters is available on NParks' website.

All media via Matthew Lim/Facebook.

S'pore influencer gets flak for using 'hack' to get extra ice cream from IKEA machine

Netizens accused him of stealing.

May 20, 2023, 09:21 PM

Eligible Scoot employees will receive about 6 months' bonus after SIA Group's record profits

Big bonus.

May 20, 2023, 08:03 PM

S'porean climber who reached summit of Mount Everest reported missing

A petition has also been launched to aid search efforts.

May 20, 2023, 06:52 PM

S'pore family of 8 stranded after contractor takes S$45,000 & MIA without completing flat renovation

The family has to hand over the current unit to the new owners on May 20.

May 20, 2023, 06:45 PM

Firsthand: S’pore parents fight to save baby with rare condition, working extra shifts & waking up at 3am daily

Baby Esther stopped breathing minutes after being born. She may never learn to breathe on her own.

May 20, 2023, 06:05 PM

'Was he testing me?': Man driving back to S'pore left bewildered when JB customs officer asks for a bun

The officer was just hungry.

May 20, 2023, 05:59 PM

Uncle Roger banned from Weibo after sharing video joking about China during comedy routine

Earlier in 2021, the comedian had apologised for collaborating with a YouTube who had critical views of the Chinese government.

May 20, 2023, 05:03 PM

Man in M'sia asks ex-crush to return RM1,000 (S$296) birthday ang bao he gave her 3 years ago

He claimed his business "has some issues and needs money for turnover".

May 20, 2023, 03:50 PM

Fan goes overboard groping Jackson Wang at Brazil concert

There were mixed reactions.

May 20, 2023, 02:57 PM

Get lowest electricity rate in S’pore & exclusive rebates of up to S$145 with Geneco from now till Jun. 30, 2023

Watt great deals.

May 20, 2023, 01:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.