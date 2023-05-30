East Coast Parkway hits 30.7°C at 12:23am

If you're feeling way too hot in the middle of the night on May 30, 2023, that's because it's indeed way too hot in the middle of the night.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), temperatures at East Coast Parkway soared to 30.7°C just past midnight at 12.23am.

The coolest part in Singapore at that time was in Sembawang -- at 26.1°C.

As of 2:32am, some two hours later, East Coast Parkway was still registering temperatures of about 30.4°C, while temperatures in Sembawang rose to 27.1°C.

Across Singapore, the coolest region was at Pulau Ubin -- off the mainland -- where temperatures were the lowest at 26.5°C some 2.5 hours after midnight.

According to timeanddate.com, there is only a 13 per cent chance of rain overnight.

Passing showers at 2:40am on previous night

This was unlike the previous Monday night, where passing showers at 2:40am brought temperatures down significantly by a few degrees Celsius across the island.

Rain clouds were seen coming from the southwest of Singapore before moving to the northeast.

Before the downpour on Monday, conditions were comparable with Tuesday's weather.

All media via MSS