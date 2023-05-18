Japanese restaurant in M'sia serves cursed durian-flavoured ramen

There are things that are better together, and things that are not.

Durian and ramen, in our humble opinion, should fall soundly in the latter category.

The chefs at Menya Shi Shi Do in Selangor seem to disagree, since they have concocted the stuff of Gordon Ramsay's nightmares.

Durian flavour ramen

The Japanese restaurant has just launched its limited edition durian flavour ramen, a "flavour bomb" that promises to "warm your soul and satisfy your cravings".

The dish comprises ramen in tonkotsu soup with spring onions sprinkled on top, one piece of chashu, one whole egg and one seed of durian flesh. The whole thing is served in a durian shell.

It's said to result in "a very unique creamy taste".

Serial crimes against ramen

This isn't the first time Menya Shi Shi Do has tried to push the limits of the human taste bud.

Sometimes, they stumble upon gold with creations like their chilli crab ramen.

Bak kut teh ramen sounded good too.

Like Icarus who flew too close to the sun, though, Menya Shi Shi Do failed to rein in their creativity.

Hence the birth of less well-received dishes such as croissant ramen.

Also, chocolate ramen.

We saved the worst for last.

In conclusion, if there's any lesson to be learned from Menya Shi Shi Do's crimes against ramen, it's this:

Top images via Menya Shi Shi Do/Facebook and @kl.foodie/Instagram