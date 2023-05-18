Back

Japanese restaurant in M'sia serves cursed durian-flavoured ramen

Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Julia Yee | May 18, 2023, 06:13 PM

There are things that are better together, and things that are not.

Durian and ramen, in our humble opinion, should fall soundly in the latter category.

The chefs at Menya Shi Shi Do in Selangor seem to disagree, since they have concocted the stuff of Gordon Ramsay's nightmares.

Durian flavour ramen

The Japanese restaurant has just launched its limited edition durian flavour ramen, a "flavour bomb" that promises to "warm your soul and satisfy your cravings".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MenyaShishido (@menyashishido)

The dish comprises ramen in tonkotsu soup with spring onions sprinkled on top, one piece of chashu, one whole egg and one seed of durian flesh. The whole thing is served in a durian shell.

Photo via @malaysiafoodandtravel and @menya_shishido on Instagram

It's said to result in "a very unique creamy taste". 

Comment on @kl.foodie and @penangfoodie's post

Serial crimes against ramen

This isn't the first time Menya Shi Shi Do has tried to push the limits of the human taste bud.

Sometimes, they stumble upon gold with creations like their chilli crab ramen.

Photo from @menya_shishido on Instagram

Bak kut teh ramen sounded good too.

Photo from @menyashishido on Instagram

Like Icarus who flew too close to the sun, though, Menya Shi Shi Do failed to rein in their creativity.

Hence the birth of less well-received dishes such as croissant ramen.

Photo from @menya_shishido on Instagram

Also, chocolate ramen.

Photo from @menya_shishido on Instagram

We saved the worst for last.

Photo via @malaysiafoodandtravel and @menya_shishido on Instagram

In conclusion, if there's any lesson to be learned from Menya Shi Shi Do's crimes against ramen, it's this:

Comment on @kl.foodie and @penangfoodie's post

Top images via Menya Shi Shi Do/Facebook and @kl.foodie/Instagram

