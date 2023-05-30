Back

Ronaldo back in S'pore again on June 2 & 3

He is expected to play padel ball.

Julia Yee | May 30, 2023, 03:35 PM

Events

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in Singapore on June 2 and 3, 2023.

Having visited the island multiple times in the past, the Portuguese footballer is coming again to support a series of youth scholarships founded by his long-time buddy and philanthropist, Peter Lim.

Ronaldo's visit has been dubbed a #BeSIUPER weekend, born from his "SIU" celebratory cry and his personal campaign to inspire youths to achieve their dreams.

Helping the environment

On his first day here, Ronaldo will be speaking about environmental sustainability and protection to around 200 beneficiaries of the NParks-Peter Lim scholarship.

The 38-year-old has been an avid supporter of environmental issues since 2013, when he visited Indonesia as the ambassador for the Mangrove Care Forum in Bali.

The scholarship, established by Lim and NParks, aims to help youths from less privileged backgrounds explore industries such as landscaping, horticulture, ecology, veterinary and animal science.

Since 2020, it has granted 537 study awards worth S$1.3 million to students from ITE, the polytechnics, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and local universities.

Helping aspiring athletes

Ronaldo's second day on our sunny shores will see the football star meet about 1,000 youths in support of the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship.

Ronaldo will be addressing around 1,000 youths and encouraging them to follow their passions.

The three-time Best FIFA Men’s Player is also said to be joining in a "friendly game" of padel ball with some youngsters at the Fun Fest event held at Marine Parade Cluster.

He hopes it will inspire them to try new things.

