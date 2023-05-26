New 24-hour Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf opens at Bedok Mall

Night owls that dwell in the East will now have one more spot to chill and hang out at night.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf opened a new 24-hour outlet on the first floor of Bedok Mall on May 24.

The store is located just right next to the MRT exit and bus interchange terminal.

It is a cozy outlet with only eight sets of tables inside the store, according to a Facebook post by the U.S.-born brand announcing the opening of its new outlet.

For those keen to head down, the store is located at #01-01 of Bedok Mall.

Other 24-hour outlets

The opening of its Bedok Mall outlet will bring the total number of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's 24-hour stores in Singapore to 33.

Here are their addresses:

