M'sian woman buys pyjamas for her child from KL wholesaler, realises it's naked women design

When thinking about children's pyjamas, cutesy designs such as animals or cartoon characters typically come to mind.

A Malaysian woman, however, was shocked to find much racier designs on some of the pyjamas she bought for her children from a wholesale shop in Kuala Lumpur.

The woman, Anis Syahirah Anis, shared about her uncanny discovery in a Facebook post on May 25.

The accompanying picture showed a set of black pyjamas, on which are printed the outlines of seemingly naked women in au naturel poses.

Bought more than 30 pieces of clothing, of different designs

In the post, Anis explained that she bought more than 30 pieces of clothing at the wholesale store, which included multiple designs.

As Anis was quickly browsing through the shop's offerings, she did not scrutinise this particular design closely.

At that point, she wrote, it looked like a "leaf pattern" to her.

Later at home, one of her children tried on the pyjamas, and told her that the design was "not very nice".

Only then did she realise that the particular design was not child-friendly at all.

"Oh God, I had the shock of my life when I took a closer look!" Anis shared.

Children's minds might be corrupted

Anis was horrified that such designs could be found in shops catering for children's clothing.

She pointed out that the pyjamas were from a section with sizes for children aged one to 12.

"Is it the manufacturer's intention to corrupt the minds of children?" she questioned.

Anis feared that it would affect her child, who was exposed to the design already, and hoped that such cases would not become widespread.

She has also decided to return to the shop in Kuala Lumpur to make a report.

Online users respond

In the comments below the post, many users took Anis's experience as a reminder to exercise caution when choosing children's clothes.

A few users also advised Anis to escalate the issue to the police, or to Malaysia's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

Other users debated about the origin of the "indecent" pyjamas.

A few theorised that the clothes were imported from other countries.

One commenter suggested that they may have been made for a less conservative audience.

To which another responded that regardless of culture, obscene symbols should not be included in children's clothing.

Top image from Anis Syahirah Anis on Facebook / Nour Betar on Unsplash.