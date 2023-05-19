Woman, 39, arrested for suspected drink-driving after car ends up in Upper Thomson Road drain

A 39-year-old woman was arrested for suspected drink-driving after her car ended up in a drain along Upper Thomson Road.

The traffic accident took place in the early hours of Thursday (May 18) morning.

A report by The Straits Times (ST) indicated that the car belonging to the 39-year-old female driver crashed into a drain.

The ST report also indicated that the accident took place opposite an Esso petrol station at the junction of Windsor Park Road and Upper Thomson Road.

Another driver, a 37-year-old male, was also at the scene although his car was not involved in the accident.

Car was believed to have "self-skidded"

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to an accident at 4:15am on Thursday.

According to the police, the car was "believed to have self-skidded along Upper Thomson Road towards Sembawang Road".

The driver female was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The police added that the female driver and the male driver were subsequently arrested for suspected drink-driving.

Responding to queries from Mothership, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson shared that they were alerted to the traffic accident at the same time.

Aside from one person who was conveyed to the hospital, the spokesperson shared that another two persons were assessed by an SCDF paramedic for minor injuries.

Both refused conveyance to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

