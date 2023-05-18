BTS's V & Blackpink's Jennie reportedly seen holding hands in Paris

BTS's Taehyung (V) and Blackpink's Jennie were reportedly seen dating in Paris.

A TikTok video posted by journalist @taoualitamar, dated May 17, showed two figures, reportedly the two K-pop stars, walking hand-in-hand.

The two are rumoured to be dating. With faces half-shielded by a bucket hat and trapper hat respectively, the pair swung their joined hands while taking a leisurely stroll by the water.

According to @taoualitamar, the video was taken on the night of May 15.

More videos of the couple's walk around the city were later posted on Twitter.

Taehyung and Jennie's agencies, Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment, declined to make an official statement, said Sports Seoul.

"We do not know because it is the artist's private life."

Top images via @taoualitamar/TikTok, @thv/Instagram and @jennierubyjane/Instagram