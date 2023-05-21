Ben's Cookies returning to Wisma Atria in June

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Ben's Cookies is making its return to Wisma Atria.
Passers-by in Orchard spotted its hoarding, stating that it will be opening in June 2023.
The store will be located at its old spot in Wisma Atria's basement, which links Orchard MRT station to Ngee Ann City.
Founded in Oxford, England in 1983, the cookie chain used to sell each cookie at S$2.95 per piece in Singapore before shuttering in 2021.
Ben's Cookies first opened in Singapore in 2014. The brand is known for cookies with chocolate chunks, not chips.
You can watch out for more updates at their Instagram page.
Ben's Cookies
Address: 435 Orchard Rd, #B1-50 Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877
Opening hours: TBC
Top image via Mothership reader & Ben's Cookies' Facebook
