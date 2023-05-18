Alexandra Post Office to close after more than 60 years of operations

Alexandra Post Office in the Bukit Merah area is closing down on June 17, 2023 to make way for new public housing.

It has been in operation for more than six decades.

Singapore Post announced the planned closure on Facebook on May 17.

The standalone post office is at 110 Alexandra Road.

It occupies about 0.23ha of land -- about one-third the size of a football field.

The other standalone ones include Serangoon Garden Post Office, Siglap Post Office, and Simpang Bedok Post Office.

Customers can go to the Bukit Merah Central Post Office or Tiong Bahru Post Office as alternatives.

Some 3.7ha of land had been acquired by the government to build some 1,500 Build-To-Order HDB flats in the area bounded by Alexandra Road, Prince Charles Crescent and Alexandra Canal.

The Housing & Development Board and Singapore Land Authority said on Dec. 15, 2021, that the acquisition of the post office’s site was to allow future public housing projects to be planned, designed and built in the area.

Opened on Aug. 24, 1957, the building was originally known as Alexandra Road Post Office.

It was one of the largest postal distribution centres at that time.

The largest then was the General Post Office, which was a tenant in the Fullerton Building -- now known as The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

Alexandra Post Office currently houses the Tanglin branch of Pat’s Schoolhouse, which is a tenant of SingPost.

