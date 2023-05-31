Air New Zealand passengers to be weighed before flights for 'passenger weight survey'

Air New Zealand announced that it would weigh more than 10,000 passengers with their hand luggage travelling on its international network for a "passenger weight survey".

The airline said in a press release on May 29, 2023 that this survey is "essential to the safe and efficient operation of the aircraft and is a Civil Aviation Authority requirement".

From May 29 to Jul. 2, select passengers departing from Auckland International Airport that are travelling internationally on Air New Zealand will be weighed at the entrance to the gate lounge of certain Air New Zealand flights.

Air New Zealand load control improvement specialist Alasair James stated in the press release that pilots need to know the weight and balance of the loaded aircraft before each take-off.

"We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft... For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey."

Air New Zealand assured that there is nothing for customers to fear from being weighed as there will be no visible display anywhere, so no one can see the weight.

Travellers will be asked to stand on a digital scale while their hand luggage is placed on another identical scale to be weighed separately, reported CNN.

"It's simple, it's voluntary, and by weighing in, you'll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time," said James.

According to the New Zealand Herald, regulations require this survey to be done every five years.

This is not the first time the airlines has done this survey.

In 2021, Air New Zealand weighed its customers that were flying domestically.

