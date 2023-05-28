Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodles in Balestier to close in July 2023 after 60 years due to high rent

Longstanding hawker stall Ah Hui Big Prawn Noodles, located at Balestier Market, will be closing for good on July 13, 2023.

This marks the end of the stall's 60-year run, with second-generation owner Mary Quek, 47, citing high rents as the main reason for the closure.

The famed stall started out as a humble noodle pushcart in Tiong Bahru in 1963.

It later operated as a stall in the Longhouse food centre at Upper Thomson Road, before relocating to its current location in 2014.

Only increased prices by 50 cents in past 9 years

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Quek explained that in the past two years, stall rentals have increased by 20 per cent, while water and utilities bills have steadily increased as well.

She also faced a sharp drop in income of up to 70 per cent during the pandemic.

Despite rising costs, Quek has only increased her prices by 50 cents for the past nine years.

"The average cost of the ingredients per bowl of noodles has gone up by S$1, but I've been determined to maintain the same quality of ingredients used," she added.

The stall is known for its juicy fresh prawns, which are brought in daily.

Practically running business single-handedly for more than 10 years

Quek told Shin Min that she has been running the business solo since divorcing her husband more than 10 years ago.

While Quek hires a stall helper in his 70s to help out at the stall part-time, all of the food preparation and cooking are handled by her personally.

As such, she works about 15 hours a day, for six days a week at the stall.

A food blogger who spoke to Quek also revealed that she suffers chronic pains in her wrists, as the cartilage has been worn out through overuse.

Though she hopes to find new helpers, this has been a challenge.

The high rental and having to work at the stall for long hours, rain or shine, have also caused her to feel dispirited, Quek admitted to Shin Min.

Wants to spend more time with daughters

Quek, a single mother, also expressed that she would like more time to spend with her two daughters, who are 13 and 20 years old respectively.

She told Shin Min that she typically returns home after her daughters have already fallen asleep, and feels guilty for not spending enough time with them.

As such, she has reluctantly decided to call it quits.

Quek thanked her loyal customers for supporting the stall, and helping her to raise her two daughters.

Some of whom, like this particular user on Facebook, have been regulars at her stall for at least nine years.

Hopes to continue as a hawker

Quek plans to take a well-deserved break after the stall's closure on July 13, but admitted that her passion is still in cooking.

She expressed that she will bid for a hawker stall with a cheaper rental, as it will allow her to keep shorter working hours.

"Hopefully, I'll be able to open a new stall," she concluded.

"And I believe I have some loyal customers looking forward to that happening."

Top image via Bobcatsysop YK Chan & Young Choo.