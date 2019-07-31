Non-travelling S’poreans can buy duty & tax-absorbed alcohol from DFS all day, every day

DFS will be shutting its stores in Changi Airport by June 8, 2020.

In the meantime, however, DFS Group and Changi Airport Group have launched an online platform where non-travellers can purchase duty and GST-absorbed wines, champagnes, and sakes.

Free delivery

iShopChangiWines.com offers more than 140 products across the categories, including DFS travel exclusives.

You can purchase up to 30L of duty- and tax-absorbed beverages a day (equivalent to about 40 bottles).

Here’s a quick look at some beverages on the site:

Complimentary delivery is available for orders above S$150, while those who spend below S$150 can cash-and-carry their purchases from Changi Airport Terminal 3, Level 1 (Arrival Hall).

Buying more than 30L

However, if you need a steady supply for bigger events such as parties and weddings, 30L might not be enough.

In such cases, simply fill in another name (as per NRIC) and mobile number during checkout.

Make sure you are able to provide the relevant details for verification on the site of pick-up/ collection, though.

Note that only shoppers above 18 are eligible.

Future

In response to Mothership queries on whether the site will continue operations after June 2020, a DFS spokesperson revealed that the programme is “owned” by Changi.

DFS is unable to say if the partnership will continue.

From now till June 2020, however, the site will continue to function.

Their statement as follows:

“This program is ‘owned’ by Changi, so we cannot answer for them. But certainly for now, until June 2020, we intend to continue this exciting partnership with Changi for the benefit of our customers.”

