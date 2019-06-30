‘Full version’ of alleged M’sian minister gay sex video uploaded to Pornhub

New gay sex videos featuring Haziq Aziz and a man who resembles Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali have been uploaded onto various video sharing sites, including pornography video website Pornhub.

According to the Malay Mail, five video links were shared with journalists via a WhatsApp chat group on Tuesday night, June 25.

The links included three to Pornhub, one to YouTube, and one to another pornography website, You Porn Gay.

The Star reported that the video on Pornhub, titled “Scandal Azmin Ali Full”, is nine minutes long and appears to be the full version of the politically erotic sex video clips that were circulated earlier this month.

“No Way”

According to The Star, the video uploaded onto YouTube is titled “No Way”.

It apparently shows Haziq, the man who confessed it was him, and another man naked in bed facing a television.

Haziq is then seen getting up from the bed, while the second man uses his mobile phone.

The latter then appears to take photos with his phone before Haziq is seen walking across the room in a bathrobe.

The videos on YouTube and Pornhub could not be located as they might have been removed, but Mothership found several three-minute long videos on You Porn Gay.

Allegations

Haziq, who confessed to being one of the men in the video, has alleged that the second man is Azmin.

He claimed that the incident happened earlier this year on May 11, 2019 in a hotel during the Sandakan by-election campaign.

Azmin has denied any involvement in the gay sex clips.

He also branded the sex scandal as a “vicious libel” designed to destroy his political career.

Haziq, the Santubong PKR Youth chief, has been sacked from his position as a senior private secretary to the Deputy Minister for Primary Industries and Commodities, Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

