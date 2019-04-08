Huge waterspout off the coast of S’pore spotted from Tanjong Pagar

Events
Upsurge
A waterspout was spotted from Tanjong Pagar in the early morning of May 11, 2019.
A waterspout occurs when a type of cloud, cumuliform, forms during thunderstorms, creating low-pressure pockets.
Which tallies with the kind of weather we’ve been having.
Here’s a picture uploaded to Facebook at around 10:30am:
And if that isn’t enough to inspire awe, here are some clips of the absolute monster in action.
Waterspout over Singapore this morning #waterspout #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/ziDY8uHRUj
— Nicky Pea (@Nickyp0414) May 11, 2019
Wtf singapore got water spout pic.twitter.com/okj2KzASmL
— ً (@juykit) May 11, 2019
Rare sighting of a waterspout in #Singapore this morning ! #nature pic.twitter.com/0loBaZUMB9
— Haslinda Amin (@haslindatv) May 11, 2019
Water spout in the Singapore Strait this morning. #weather #tornados pic.twitter.com/kkmj2FZ9QF
— Brendan Scott (@BrendanScott) May 11, 2019
This morning in #Singapore #WaterSpout pic.twitter.com/QLkggJLKcd
— Vikas Kumar (@vikasism) May 11, 2019
Here’s one from rather far away:
And here is a close-up of the spout.
This is a view from Marina Bay Sands:
Water spout as seen from the top of @marinabaysands #Singapore ##marinabaysands @YahooSG @ChannelNewsAsia pic.twitter.com/APrwn2XMe9
— Glenford A. Kalaw (@giokalaw) May 11, 2019
And here’s the scariest iteration yet.
Whoa.
Image collated from Twitter and Javier Ng’s Facebook
