Huge waterspout off the coast of S’pore spotted from Tanjong Pagar

Whoa.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 11, 11:26 am

A waterspout was spotted from Tanjong Pagar in the early morning of May 11, 2019.

A waterspout occurs when a type of cloud, cumuliform, forms during thunderstorms, creating low-pressure pockets.

Which tallies with the kind of weather we’ve been having.

Here’s a picture uploaded to Facebook at around 10:30am:

Via FB/林天赐

And if that isn’t enough to inspire awe, here are some clips of the absolute monster in action.

Here’s one from rather far away:

And here is a close-up of the spout.

This is a view from Marina Bay Sands:

And here’s the scariest iteration yet.

Photo via FB/Javier Chang

Whoa.

Image collated from Twitter and Javier Ng’s Facebook

