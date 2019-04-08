Huge waterspout off the coast of S’pore spotted from Tanjong Pagar

A waterspout was spotted from Tanjong Pagar in the early morning of May 11, 2019.

A waterspout occurs when a type of cloud, cumuliform, forms during thunderstorms, creating low-pressure pockets.

Which tallies with the kind of weather we’ve been having.

Here’s a picture uploaded to Facebook at around 10:30am:

And if that isn’t enough to inspire awe, here are some clips of the absolute monster in action.

Wtf singapore got water spout pic.twitter.com/okj2KzASmL — ً (@juykit) May 11, 2019

Here’s one from rather far away:

And here is a close-up of the spout.

This is a view from Marina Bay Sands:

And here’s the scariest iteration yet.

Whoa.

Image collated from Twitter and Javier Ng’s Facebook