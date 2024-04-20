S’pore woman loves coffee so much that she tried to drink 6 cups of coffee within 2 hours

As a young working adult in Singapore, I consider coffee indispensable for my will to go to work in 32°C heat life to function normally.

Besides helping me meet deadlines and energising me throughout busy days, coffee also regulates my bowel movement (quite effectively).

Besides its functional use, I also love coffee intrinsically.

In fact, I love coffee so much that when my friends and I were making friendship bracelets for Taylor Swift’s concert in Singapore, I made one for my favourite drink.

Even when I’m not working, I’m still eager to explore different kinds of coffee, as checking out their unique aroma, acidity, body, and flavour always sparks joy in me.

That’s why I immediately asked if I could tag along when my colleague informed me about the opportunity to try Luckin Coffee’s newly launched Single Origin Espresso (SOE) Black Cup Gesha series.

Erm, what’s SOE and Gesha?

As its name suggests, SOE typically refers to espresso made from single-origin or single-area coffee beans.

It is also often regarded as synonymous with “premium coffee” because they are limited in quantity and can “better showcase the distinctive flavours and characteristics” of its growing regions, per Luckin Coffee.

To indicate this high quality, all hot coffees made with SOE beans at Luckin Coffee are served in Luckin Black Cup.

For its new Gesha series specifically, Luckin Coffee used “high-quality and rare” Gesha beans, which are often revered as the “Legend of Legends.”

Sourced at altitudes of 1909 to 2609m in the region of Bench Maji, Ethiopia, where Gesha was born, Luckin Coffee’s Gesha will render its patrons with “a medley of vibrant floral, succulent berries, and smooth macadamia notes”.

Here’s my review of the Gesha series, which come in variations of Americano (hot/iced), Latte (hot/iced), and Flat White (hot/iced).

While the drinks have a starting promotion price of S$4.50, Luckin Coffee members can get discounts by ordering on its app.

Iced Gesha Americano

Promotion price: S$4.50

Even if you’re not a fan of black coffee, you will like the iced Gesha Americano as it has a relatively mild acidity and bitterness.

Compared to other Americanos I tried, this iced Gesha Americano also had a smoother texture and left a refreshing smell in my mouth.

Hot Gesha Americano

Promotion price: S$4.50

When the coffee arrived, I immediately noticed its strong, inviting nutty aroma, which is often an indication of the premium quality of the coffee beans used.

Simply smelling the aroma makes me, a self-proclaimed caffeine addict, feel calm.

In terms of taste, the hot Gesha Americano is also more bitter than its iced counterpart and has a stronger acidic aftertaste.

Combined with hints of floral and fruity notes of the Gesha Americano, this collection of tastes made the drink easier on the tongue.

While it might be challenging to drink hot coffee in Singapore’s heat, the hot Gesha Americano is worth trying because its taste will become more apparent and complex as the cup gradually cools down.

Iced Gesha Latte

Promotion price: S$6.40

If you want to try out Gesha but are worried about its taste, the iced Gesha Latte is a good place to start as the espresso’s bitterness and acidity will be balanced out by the milk.

While I didn’t add syrup to my coffee, I could still detect hints of fruity notes and sweetness in the drink.

Together with its velvety texture, these factors made the iced Gesha Latte an easy drink for the tongue.

Hot Gesha Latte

Promotion price: S$6.40

Gesha Latte is my favourite of the entire series.

This comes as a (pleasant) surprise as I am a hardcore fan of black coffee.

Other than its flavour and texture, what impressed me most was the strong aroma of the milk on top, which instantly brought me back to my childhood when my mother would ask me to drink a cup of hot milk before going to bed.

Similar to Gesha Americano, the espresso taste is more pronounced in the hot Gesha Latte than in the iced version, though the milk has balanced its bitterness and acidity nicely.

In short, a flavourful treat for my tongue.

Iced Gesha Flat White

Promotion price: S$6.40

My review of Gesha Flat White can be summarised in one word: balance.

While the drink has a similarly smooth texture to the Gesha Latte, the presence of espresso is much more noticeable, allowing drinkers to feel the “kick” without feeling overwhelmed.

Additionally, the soft milk foam on top and the steamed milk not only add hints of sweetness that balance out the bitterness of the espresso but also diversify the texture of the drink.

Hot Gesha Flat White

Promotion price: S$6.40

The espresso’s presence in the hot Gesha Flat White is even stronger than in the iced version, making it easier for me to taste the coffee beans' floral and fruity notes.

After a slurp, the coffee left behind a chocolatey aftertaste, which added to the velvety texture.

Get Luckin Coffee app

If you are keen to try the SOE Gesha series, you can place an order today via the Luckin Coffee app, which is available on both Apple Store and Google Play.

For new users of the app, your first cup will only cost S$0.99.

Additionally, you can also stand a chance to win vouchers for free SOE drinks through the app.

From Apr. 15 to 26, 100 such vouchers will be distributed daily (except on Apr. 20 and 21) on a first-come, first-served basis until they are fully claimed.

You can find out more about Luckin Coffee and its offerings here.

