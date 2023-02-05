Pulau Ubin dog, Teh C, needs help with fostering & vet bills after tick fever, poor kidney diagnosis

A Pulau Ubin resident urgently requires help after being diagnosed with Babesia tick fever (a tick-borne infection), with blood tests showing poor kidney readings.

The resident in question is Teh C, a dog that belongs a villager known as Ah Ma.

Loss of appetite

In late January or early February, Ah Ma had reached out to animal welfare organisation SOSD Singapore, saying that Teh C had lost his appetite in the past week and was losing weight rapidly.

With limited resources and a number of rescues on hand, SOSD initially asked Ah Ma if she could seek help from her own family members, but the elderly woman said that they were not able to afford the vet fees.

If treatment was costly, she added, they would prefer to bring Teh C back to Pulau Ubin without it.

"To her, and many other Ubin folks, they believe [that] this is the 'circle of life,'" SOSD wrote in its Facebook post.

As SOSD believed that the dog should receive treatment, they made arrangements to evacuate Teh C and brought him to the vet, where they found out about his tick fever and kidney condition, possibly due to severe dehydration.

With a "terribly low" blood count, Teh C may also require transfusion if he does not respond fast enough to medication.

Excluding the transfusion, full treatment will likely cost more than S$2,000, according to SOSD.

While the dog is doing better after being warded in the hospital for 10 days, his kidney condition might need long term management.

SOSD added:

"He should ideally be cared for in a clean and comfortable environment, to slow down the deterioration of his condition. We are at a dilemma right now, as Ah Ma still wants him back. However, we know that Teh C will likely not receive the care that he needs."

What you can do

The organisation is appealing for fosterers that can provide Teh C with a comfortable place for recovery. If you are able to do so, the sign up form is here.

You can also contribute to the canine's vet bills.

However, note that the donations received via GivingSG are pooled, and used also to provide food, medicine, and veterinary care for other dogs under SOSD.

The sum may also go to operational costs of SOSD's shelters, including utilities, water, rental and transport costs, as well as to allay the expenses of its TNRM (Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage) programme.

Teh C's current status

For now, Teh C is at a shelter to continue receiving treatment for his tick fever and kidney issues.

This includes a prescription diet, oral medications and subcutaneous fluids (infusing fluids into the space under the skin), with a vet visit due soon.

"Teh C is not even five years old, so we hope with intensive treatment now, his kidney disease can be reversed and he will be able to live a long, healthy and happy life if we were to find him a good home," SOSD said.

Top image via SOSD Singapore/Facebook