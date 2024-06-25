Back

S'porean man, 33, charged with concealing woman's corpse in Hougang condo

The woman's decomposed body was discovered four days after he left the condominium unit.

Kerr Puay Hian | June 25, 2024, 10:21 AM

A man in Singapore who knew a dead woman was in an apartment but left and did not report and seek assistance was charged with knowingly concealing a human corpse.

According to his charge sheet, Jason Hong Qi Kai, a 33-year-old Singaporean, had allegedly prevented the discovery of the decomposed body of a woman at a Block 43 Hougang Avenue 7 condominium unit.

The charge sheet said he allegedly left the unit on Apr. 23, 2024, and the woman's body was discovered four days later on Apr. 27.

Court proceedings or documents did not specify the nature of Hong's relationship with the woman and the nature of her death, according to CNA.

In a hearing on Jun. 24, the prosecution said the Central Narcotics Bureau is also investigating Hong.

Anyone guilty of knowingly concealing a human corpse and preventing its discovery can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

Top image via Instagram

