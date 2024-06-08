Back

8 in M'sia arrested for suspected terrorist links, govt identified threats to M'sia king & Anwar

They are believed to be linked to extremist groups Daesh and the Islamic State (IS).

Seri Mazliana | June 25, 2024, 01:01 AM

Events

Eight people in Malaysia were arrested on Jun. 22 and 23 on suspicion of terrorist links.

The government also identified possible threats against the Malaysia Agong (king), Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Malaysia English-language newspaper The Star, Malaysia Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Jun. 24 that the suspects are believed to be linked to terror groups Daesh and the Islamic State (IS).

They were arrested in multiple operations across Johor, Kelantan, Perak and Selangor.

Extremist-related threats

Speaking at a conference, Saifuddin said that the arrests on Jun. 22 and 23 were "follow-up arrests" from earlier operations on May 15, 17 and 30.

A total of six men and two women aged between 25 and 70 years old had been arrested.

They had been suspected of being linked to Daesh and the Islamic State (IS), and had come from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

According to The Star, Saifuddin confirmed that early investigations had revealed evidence of threats against Sultan Ibrahim, PM Anwar as well as VIPs and top police leaders.

He said that the Malaysian police are also investigating if those arrested had been involved in the Ulu Tiram police station attack on May 17, reported New Straits Times.

He added that follow-up security action will also be taken.

"The government urges the public including community activists, organisations as well as non-governmental organisations and private parties to work together to stop this threat from affecting the unity and peace of the country," Saifuddin said.

Top photo via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar/Facebook

