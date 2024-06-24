Ticket balloting for Marina Bay NDP 2024 extended celebrations open from Jun. 24-Jul. 8, 12pm

Ticket balloting for the extended 2024 National Day celebrations at Marina Bay is officially open from Jun. 24 to Jul. 8.

The NTUC x NDP Bay Celebrations, organised by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the National Day Parade executive committee (NDP Exco), will be held on Aug. 3 and 9 at the Promontory @ Marina Bay.

How to get tickets

In a Facebook post on Jun. 24, NTUC announced that the balloting is open from Jun. 24 to Jul. 8, 12pm.

The event at Promontory is an extension of the main National Day celebrations at the Padang.

This year's theme, "Celebrate SG Youths", will highlight local youths' achievements and potential.

Those who wish to attend may take part in the ballot here

All Singapore citizens and permanent residents are eligible to apply for one pair of tickets.

Successful applicants will be informed by e-mail on Jul. 15.

Tickets will be available for self-collection from Jul. 19 to 21, 10am to 9pm, at the Atrium at level one of Great World City.

Applicants must present their identity card (IC) for verification upon collection, while those sending someone to collect on their behalf must do so with an authorisation letter.

Other ticketing information may be found on the NTUC x NDP website.

What to expect at the event

Local artists, such as Iman Fandi and Yung Raja, will perform live at the event.

Those attending may also view live elements of the NDP, such as fireworks, an aerial display and the presidential gun salute.

Other activities include interactive elements, such as various NTUC booths, a photo booth and an "I love SG" installation where attendees may attach notes bearing their wishes.

