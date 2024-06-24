Back

Vivian Balakrishnan to make official visit to Thailand from Jun. 25 to 26

He will jointly officiate the opening of the 14th Civil Service Exchange Programme between Singapore and Thailand with his Thailand counterpart.

Keyla Supharta | June 24, 2024, 06:02 PM

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Thailand from Jun. 25 to 26, 2024.

He is making the visit to the kingdom at the invitation of Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa.

During his visit, Vivian will call on President of the Privy Council General Surayud Chulanont, Privy Councillor General Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul.

Civil Service Exchange Programme

On Jun. 26, 2024, Vivian and Maris will jointly officiate the opening of the 14th Civil Service Exchange Programme (CSEP) between Singapore and Thailand.

The CSEP brings together the Civil Services from both countries to review existing areas of collaboration and explore new areas of cooperation.

This will be the 14th CSEP held between Singapore and Thailand.

The last CSEP meeting was held in 2017 in Singapore.

The theme for the 14th CSEP is “Embarking on a Green Partnership in a Digitalised Era”.

It will be co-chaired by Albert Chua, Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs) of Singapore, and Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs) of Thailand.

Vivian will be accompanied by senior officials from various Singapore government agencies during the official visit.

