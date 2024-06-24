SIA to fly daily between S'pore & Beijing's Daxing airport from Nov. 2024

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is launching daily flights between Singapore and Beijing’s Daxing International Airport in November 2024.

Ahead of the launch, the number of weekly flights by SIA to another airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, will increase from 18 to 21 from Aug. 5, the airline said in a statement on Jun. 24.

When the daily flights commence in November, the national carrier will have 28 weekly flights to Beijing.

SIA and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot will serve 24 destinations in mainland China, such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu, as a result.

SIA will operate its Boeing 787-10 aircraft to Daxing airport.

The plane features 36 business class seats and 301 economy class seats.

The inaugural flight SQ810 to Beijing Daxing is scheduled to depart Singapore at 12:30am on Nov. 11 and arrive at 6:35am.

The return flight SQ811 will depart from Beijing Daxing at 9:25am on Nov. 11 and arrive in Singapore at 3:50pm.

About Beijing's Daxing

Daxing airport is located in the south of Beijing to complement the existing Beijing Capital International Airport in the capital’s north-east.

The newer phoenix-shaped airport gives passengers access to Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin regions, via highways, subways and railways, SIA said.

It was opened in 2019 at a cost of 450 billion yuan (S$84 billion), according to previous reports.

In May 2024, the number of international and regional passengers passing through Beijing’s Capital airport exceeded one million for four consecutive months, with over five million trips as at May 16, China Daily reported.

This represented a more than 300 per cent jump compared to the same period in 2023.

It takes 20 minutes to get to the city centre by train and 80 minutes by taxi, the Beijing Daxing website indicated.

Tickets for SIA’s Beijing Daxing services will be made available for sale from Jun. 24 through various distribution channels.

