Back

Indonesia govt data centre disrupted by cyber attack, faces S$10.8 million ransom demand

The National Data Centre managed by Indonesia's Kominfo has been disrupted since Jun. 20, 2024.

Keyla Supharta | June 25, 2024, 12:39 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Indonesia's National Data Centre, which manages data for ministries and institutions, experienced a disruption due to a ransomware cyber attack.

The perpetrator of the attack is reportedly demanding 131 billion rupiah (S$10.8 million) in exchange for the stolen data, Tempo and CNN Indonesia reported.

Disrupted since Jun. 20, 2024.

The National Data Centre, managed by Indonesia's communications and information ministry (Kominfo), has been disrupted for a week since Jun. 20, 2024.

The disruption resulted in the shutdown of the digital services of the immigration Directorate General.

Online services for new students' enrolment in many regions have also been disrupted, forcing the local government to extend the registration period.

Deputy Minister of Kominfo, Nezar Patria, said the hackers are likely from abroad.

According to Nezar, while some data is encrypted and inaccessible, there is currently no threat of the data being deleted.

Government will not pay ransom

“What is being attacked is our national interest,” said Nezar.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Kominfo, Budi Arie Setiadi, said on Monday (Jun. 24) that the government will not pay the 131 billion rupiah (S$10.8 million) ransom demanded by the hacker.

Cyber attack compromised temporary data centre

The cyber attack has compromised the temporary data centre, said the Head of the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSN) Hinsa Siburian at a press conference on Jun. 24, 2024.

Temporary data centres were set up in Surabaya and Jakarta, as the construction of the main National Data Centre (PDN) has not been completed.

According to Hinsa, the need to run business processes and government processes led the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo) to create the temporary data centres.

"So these data are being stored in a temporary data centre," he said.

The government's focus at the moment is to complete and restore the temporary National Data Centre as soon as possible.

Identified type of ransomware

"This temporary data centre incident is a cyberattack in the form of ransomware, called Brain Cypher Ransomware," said Hinsa.

His agency reportedly managed to identify the type of ransomware, after the forensic team inspected a variety of data samples.

Hinsa said that identifying the type of ransomware is important, so the team can anticipate it in other locations.

Information gathered will be shared with other government officials to help mitigation efforts.

Top image via Baqotun0023/Wikipedia.

Everyone's favourite 'Amah' meets S'pore fans, says there are 'so many grandchildren to love' here

She's now our amah.

June 24, 2024, 11:12 PM

SIA to fly daily between S'pore & Beijing's Daxing airport from Nov. 2024

Fly daily.

June 24, 2024, 08:29 PM

Ticket balloting for Marina Bay NDP 2024 extended celebrations open from Jun. 24-Jul. 8, 12pm

All Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents may apply for one pair of tickets.

June 24, 2024, 07:17 PM

Singlish-speaking French chef names new eatery after wife, serves French Alsatian dishes from their love story

So sweet.

June 24, 2024, 06:47 PM

Long-term effects of oil spill on biodiversity & habitats may only show up later: Desmond Lee

In the case of an oil spill in 2010, seagrasses and coral reefs at Tanah Merah started recovering after a year.

June 24, 2024, 06:43 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan to make official visit to Thailand from Jun. 25 to 26

He will jointly officiate the opening of the 14th Civil Service Exchange Programme between Singapore and Thailand with his Thailand counterpart.

June 24, 2024, 06:02 PM

Some pet adoption posts on Facebook might be scams, 1 poster reportedly asked for S$2,000 fee

Others would ask for deposits to "reserve" the adoption.

June 24, 2024, 05:58 PM

S$6 & S$8 taxi surcharges from Changi Airport to be permanent from Jul. 1, 2024

The surcharge for taxi rides from Mandai will also be permanently increased to S$5.

June 24, 2024, 05:45 PM

Family finds out from news that 4-storey Kembangan home they bought used by woman who made follower eat faeces in there

Their neighbours thought the group was "a bit strange".

June 24, 2024, 05:22 PM

Oil spill clean-up at 'heavily impacted' Tanjong & Palawan beaches may take up to 3 months

Latest estimate.

June 24, 2024, 05:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.