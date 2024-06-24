Everyone's favourite 'Amah' meets S'pore fans, says there are 'so many grandchildren to love' here

Thai director Pat Boonnitipat and actress Usha Seamkhum, also known as the beloved amah from hit film "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies", were both in Singapore on Jun. 24 to meet fans of the movie.

During the first of two sessions at Golden Village Suntec City, Boonnitipat and Seamkhum fielded a number of questions from the audience, with one of them being why the song "Age of Bloom" by Zhou Xuan was chosen as the karaoke track that amah sang to during the movie.

Boonnitipat, who looked impressed at the moviegoer's attention to detail, explained that on a previous occasion, his family celebrated his grandmother's birthday.

After they had all finished singing the birthday song, she continued clapping and sang a tune which he and his sister were unfamiliar with.

Thankfully, they recorded what happened and they spent a long time trying to identify the track.

Eventually, they found out that it was "Age of Bloom", and he decided to put it in the movie as a way of paying tribute to his grandmother.

Seamkhum, on the other hand, was asked about how similar she is to her prickly-on-the-outside-soft-on-the-inside character.

She shared:

"[There are] almost no [similarities between us]. My personality is almost the opposite of what is portrayed in the movie."

On how she feels being known as amah around the world, she said with a huge smile,

"There are so many grandchildren to love, especially in Singapore," she said with a smile. "I love Singapore so much."

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin