BBC to livestream Dua Lipa & Coldplay's Glastonbury sets for free globally

The sets will be livestreamed on Jun. 29 and 30.

Seri Mazliana | June 25, 2024, 03:27 AM

British broadcaster BBC will livestream Dua Lipa and Coldplay's sets at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival globally on Jun. 29 and 30.

The sets will be streamed live for the first time from the Pyramid Main Stage, where the artists are set to perform, according to a press release by BBC on Jun. 24.

How and when to view in Singapore

Fans may catch the performances for free on the BBC's Glastonbury streaming page.

The livestream will be available to watch via a web browser on a laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Viewers will only be able to watch the sets live online, and the performances can no longer be viewed after the livestream ends.

These are the set times (Singapore time):

  • Dua Lipa: Saturday Jun. 29, 5am to 6:45am

  • Coldplay: Sunday Jun. 30, 4:45am to 6:45am

"Experience the best of British culture wherever they may be"

Glastonbury Festival is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world.

Its sold-out 2024 edition will take place from Jun. 26 to 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England.

Dua Lipa will be performing for the first time on the famous Pyramid Main Stage, while Coldplay is returning as headliner for the first time since 2016.

BBC Studios' chief commercial officer, Tara Maitra said: "The Glastonbury Festival is an icon of British culture, and this livestream will give fans around the globe a front row seat to headline performances like never before."

Maitra added that livestreaming the sets will allow users to "experience the best of British culture wherever they may be".

BBC director of music Lorna Clarke said the global livestream will help unite music fans all over the world and provide these fans with a chance to "experience these world class performances as they happen".

Top photos via DUA LIPA/Facebook & Coldplay/Facebook

