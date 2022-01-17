Besides mahjong, KrisShop sells batik-themed poker cards & more, redeemable with miles

Chinese New Year is the time to get together with your loved ones.

Playing Chinese New Year strategic games such as mahjong and poker over some drinks are one of the ways to kick off the festive season on a fun note.

The previously sold-out Singapore Airlines Limited Edition Mahjong Set has returned in emerald green, featuring new tile designs.

Besides the mahjong set, you can get your hands on batik-themed poker set, jewellery, alcohol and more under the Batik Label at KrisShop.com.

New year, new designs

The latest edition of the mahjong set (S$388 excluding GST) retains the airline's signature batik motif in a new green colour, with the SIA logo printed on the back of the tiles and chips.

In addition, the traditional mahjong symbols have been given a fresh look with new flight-related designs.

For example, a luggage bag replaces the aircraft window to represent the white board tile.

Clock faces of the various time zones represent the circle suit, while runway lights inspired the new design for the bamboo suit.

Aircraft motifs are incorporated in the Chinese characters of the character suit and the green dragon (fa).

The mahjong set is limited to three sets per customer.

Best to order the set at least one week before Chinese New Year to ensure that it arrives in time for your festive mahjong sessions.

Feeling lucky?

Try your luck this season at KrisShop’s Instagram giveaway to stand a chance to win their mahjong set.

KrisShop is giving away one set to a lucky winner.

The giveaway runs from Jan. 7 to Jan. 20, 2022.

All you have to do is:

Follow @krisshop on Instagram.

Share the post on your Instagram story (with your profile set to public).

Tag three of your mahjong buddies and comment in the post why you’d like to win the set

Play your cards well

If you’re more of a poker person, check out Singapore Airlines Limited Edition Poker Set (S$318).

Like the mahjong set, it draws inspiration from travel-related and aircraft elements.

The iconic batik motif has been incorporated into the set, including playing cards, poker chips, dice shaker and casing.

With every purchase of the poker set, you can also add-on the Singapore Airlines Limited Edition Non-Slip Poker Mat at a discounted price of S$45 (U.P. S$59), while stock lasts.

Both the poker set and poker mat are limited to three sets per customer.

Ice on your wrist

Why not show off some new wrist bling while drawing mahjong tiles or poker cards?

Homegrown jewellery brand Forbidden Hill has exclusively designed a batik silk bangle for KrisShop.

Priced at S$285, the metallic bangle features the pattern of the airline’s batik motif.

The bangle set includes four pairs of interchangeable silk slides in blue, purple, green, red so you can change up the bangle’s look to complement various outfits.

Made with pure Thai silk, the silk slides’ colours correlate with the sarong kebaya uniforms worn by Singapore Airlines air stewardesses.

The bangle comes in two sizes — small and large.

The small size is suitable for wrist circumferences of up to 15.5cm, while the large size fits wrist circumferences between 15.5cm and 17cm.

Drink to a prosperous new year

Premium alcohol is a staple to get the party started at many celebratory and festive occasions.

In a special collaboration with Singapore Airlines and Singapore Tourism Board, homegrown gin distillery Brass Lion Distillery has concocted the Batik Gin (S$132).

Adorned with the iconic batik motif, this smooth and full-bodied is said to be inspired by the flavours of Singapore.

The first scent of the gin is likened to pineapples, followed by citrusy calamansi.

The first sip supposedly tastes like “slightly roasted pineapples” with a fresh hawthorn-like body and a finish of “lingering zest and sweetness”.

It might be tough to match up to the exceptional service level that Singapore Airlines is known for, but serving your guests premium gin is a good start.

More batik-themed collectibles

Other items that are available in the Batik Label include the following:

1. TWG Sky Blossom Tea - Batik Collection (S$29.40)

U.P: S$42 (30 per cent discount)

2. Batik Flora Reed Diffuser by Scent By Six 110ml (S$55)

3. Batik Flora EDT in Rose Gold by Scent By Six 20ml (S$62)

4. Batik Clutch Bag by Photo Phactory (S$89)

5. Foldable Travel Bag by Tokidoki (S$99)

CNY promotions

From Jan. 4 to Feb. 3, 2022, shoppers can enjoy the following Chinese New Year promotions on KrisShop.com:

Up to S$38 off on regular-priced items with minimum spending

CNY top picks at up to 50 per cent off

Earn bonus 888 KrisFlyer miles with S$260 minimum spend for KrisFlyer members

Additional S$20 off with a minimum of S$200 spend using the code <UOBCNY20> for UOB card holders

for UOB card holders Receive a complimentary set of eight KrisShop red packets with a minimum spend of S$100

Shoppers can also earn KrisFlyer miles while shopping at KrisShop, or use them to offset their shopping.

Besides their Batik Label that features items bearing Singapore Airlines signature batik motif, KrisShop offers a wide range of global and local brands that can be delivered directly to your doorstep even if you are not flying.

Shoppers with travel plans can enjoy duty-free prices for their online shopping and have their purchases delivered to their Singapore Airlines/Scoot flights.

Check out KrisShop’s Instagram and Facebook pages for more information on promotions and the mahjong giveaway.

Click here to check out more items in the Batik Label by KrisShop.

Writing this sponsored article by KrisShop made the writer feel like playing mahjong and other festive games.

Top image via KrisShop.