S’pore merchants make average sales of S$50,000 to S$300,000 per live stream on SHOPLINE

There are many kinds of live streams, including live commerce.

For the uninitiated, live commerce combines live streaming and e-commerce, allowing businesses to reach crowds virtually and without physical constraints.

Many retailers have turned to live commerce to reach out to a wider customer base and promote their products without leaving their homes or offices.

Here are some of the successful live commerce streamers in Singapore:

1. Lee Teng

Viewers may recognise Lee as a Singapore-based Taiwanese host on Mediacorp’s Chinese television programmes such as “Body SOS” and “The Food Lab”.

The 38-year-old is also a live commerce streamer, specialising in selling American luxury apparel brand Hardy Hardy and Japanese toy collectibles Bearbrick.

Speaking to Mothership, the host shared that he began conducting Facebook live earlier this year when he bagged a lead role in Jack Neo’s online sitcom and garnered around 2,000 to 3,000 live viewers each week.

“That’s the first time I witnessed the influence from Facebook live. The experience has been amazing especially when you can have direct interactions with your fans.”

Finding the right product to sell to the right audience is a challenge that Lee cites in his live commerce journey.

In Lee’s case, he wanted to share with his fans what he loves — street wear and toy collectibles.

Since his engagement of SHOPLINE’s technology, gone are the days of noting down buyer names with clipboards and hassling with screen shots of the items they wish to purchase and their payment proof.

SHOPLINE’s automatic process that includes ordering, payment, and shipping allows Lee to save on time and hassle without missing any orders and improves the efficiency of the live commerce process.

He has also sold other products such as those from local jewellery brand Alphee Jewellery and Korean bag brand Marhen.J.

As such, his wife occasionally joins him on his live streams and he enjoys having her on. “Viewers like to watch us interact and we can talk about many topics,” he added.

If you’re concerned about treading the unchartered waters of live commerce, you’re not the only one as it is a relatively new way to conduct sales. Hence, Lee encourages aspiring merchants to keep trying and not give up.

His monthly viewership surpasses 30,000 with a follower count of 53,000.

Click here to check out his live stream channel.

2. Angliss Marketplace

This online specialty grocery store sells their own in-house products as well as items from other brands.

Some of the food products that Angliss Marketplace has featured previously in their live streams include raw meats, pastries, and dimsum.

Foodies can tune in to their live streams hosted every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, that boasts a monthly viewership of more than 20,000 for promotions on selected featured items.

You can also check out their website for their full range of products.

3. Reluxe SG

Those who appreciate luxury handbags may want to check Reluxe SG.

With 27,000 followers, live stream viewers may be able to see the discounted luxury items that are in stock that week and purchase them as they might go out of stock by the time they drop by Reluxe’s physical store.

Some of the brands they handle include Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Fendi, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Saint Laurent.

Join them during their live bids every Monday to Thursday at 8:30pm via Facebook that amass 12,000 views in total each month.

4. Cellarbration

Cellarbration is a distributor of top-grade alcohol to multiple bars, restaurants, and alcohol retailers, with eight retail outlets in Singapore.

They also hold warehouse sales occasionally, offering discounts on wines, whiskies, spirits and more.

Those who prefer to stay home for various reasons need not feel left out as they can check out Cellarbration’s live streams, typically hosted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They have clearly caught the attention of numerous alcohol lovers in Singapore with a monthly viewership of over 12,000 and 22,000 follower count.

Here are some of the past promotions they have featured:

5. Wonderfruits

If you prefer splurging on fruits and snacks instead of luxury bags, Wonderfruits might just be up your alley.

Some of their more interesting offerings include cotton candy grapes, white asparagus, and a dinosaur egg-looking watermelon plum.

Known to taste like their namesake, the highly-popular cotton candy grapes (S$12.50 per 450g box) from the US are seedless, “not crunchy” and tend to be on the “yellowish side”.

Many of us have tried green asparagus but have you tried the white one (S$12.50 per pack)?

Grown without sunlight, the white asparagus boasts double the Vitamin C compared to the green asparagus, but also requires double the cooking time, according to Wonderfruits.

If you’re looking for exotic fruits, check out the watermelon plum (S$12.50 for four) that looks like a dinosaur egg but tastes sweet, according to their livestreams that are usually hosted twice a week.

For more information on their other exotic and premium fresh produce and snacks, click here.

Wonderfruits’ interesting product line-up was initially bringing in a few thousand dollars worth of sales per month.

Start social commerce with SHOPLINE

With the help of social commerce tools by SHOPLINE, Wonderfruits and the other aforementioned merchants have managed to increase viewership, engagement and sales, which amounts to S$50,000 and more per month.

According to SHOPLINE, the monthly sales of top merchants who use SHOPLINE exceed S$300,000.

Up to 80 per cent of subsidies with Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG)

If you’re looking to take your business to the next level, check out Asia’s largest smart commerce platform SHOPLINE.

Regardless if your enterprise is small or big, SHOPLINE provides retailers with tools such as:

Facebook live integration with SHOPLINE, with live keywords comment function and instant add to cart, auction and lucky draw features

Synchronised inventory across multiple sales channels

User-friendly backend with features allowing business owners to customise according to business needs

Analytics Dashboard to track and analyse data and present business performance

Direct support from the local merchant success team for assistance via phone call

As a social commerce tool based on a commenting function, SHOPLINE helps to improve engagement with viewers and to cater to the Facebook algorithm.

Tools such as lucky draw and bidding functionalities can also help you to encourage viewer participation and drive incentive to purchase, contributing to a general increase in sales.

Prices start at S$49 for a SHOPLINE Social plan.

Singaporean Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) looking to digitise their businesses can receive up to 80 per cent of government subsidies.

All they have to do is to apply for the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG), which is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Click here to find out more about how you can create your online store in a day.

First launched in Singapore in 2020, SHOPLINE has seven other offices in the region, namely Hong Kong, Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh.

This sponsored article by SHOPLINE Singapore has piqued the writer’s curiosity about live commerce.

Top images via SHOPLINE.