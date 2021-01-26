Up to 50% off beers, wines, spirits & more at online warehouse sale from now till Feb. 28, 2021

In light of Chinese New Year, Cellarbration will be having an online warehouse sale from now till Feb. 28, 2021.
The sale will include special CNY offers on alcohol such as beers, wines and spirits.
There will also be free next day delivery with a minimum spend of SS$99 and above.
Here are some promos you can expect:
Mortlach 16 Years Year of the Ox Limited Edition
This year, Mortlach is celebrating Chinese New Year with the inaugural launch of the Mortlach 16 Year of The Ox, limited to only 500 bottles in Singapore.
With a robust and full palate-coating texture, the Mortlach 16 Years has both a light and leathery spiciness with notes of apricot and honey.
CNY Price: S$148
Usual Price: S$210
Mortlach 12 Years
CNY Price: S$115
Usual Price: S$159
Mortlach 20 Years
CNY Price: S$265
Usual Price: S$315
Bailey's Bundle: Original, Strawberry and Red Velvet + two FREE Baileys glasses
CNY Price: S$112
Usual Price: S$155
Singleton 12 Years 2BTL Bundle
CNY Price: S$126
Usual Price: S$154
Tanqueray Ten Gift pack
CNY Price: S$68
Usual Price: S$92
Copper Dog Bundle + one FREE Dipper
CNY Price: S$119
Usual Price: S$178
Cognac and CNY gift sets
Courvoisier VSOP
CNY Price: S$74
Usual Price: S$98
Remy XO CNY Gift Set
CNY Price: S$289
Usual Price: S$359
Glen Grant 10 Years CNY Gift Set
CNY Price: S$68
Usual Price: S$106
Glen grant 18 Years CNY Gift Set
CNY Price: S$208
Usual Price: S$289
Beers, wines and spirits
Cellarbration has also brought in a new range of beers just for this CNY Warehouse sale.
Heineken Bottle 2 case deal (48 bottles x 330ml)
CNY Price: S$112
Usual Price: S$168
Heineken Bottle 6 case deal (144 bottles x 330ml)
CNY Price: S$327
Usual Price: S$504
Peroni Nastro Azzuro Beer 2 case deal (48 bottles x 330ml)
CNY Price: S$136
Usual Price: S$220
Mcguigan Moscato
CNY Price: S$15
Usual Price: S$24
Rawson Retreat Private Release
CNY Price: S$17
Usual Price: S$32
Maison Castel Grand Reserva Chardonnay
CNY Price: $22
Usual Price: $45
Dewar's White Blended Whisky (1 Litre)
CNY Price: S$62
Usual Price: S$78
Glenlivet 12 Years Double Oak Whisky (1 Litre)
CNY Price: S$92
Usual Price: S$135
Johnnie Walker Double Black Whisky (1 Litre)
CNY Price: S$94
Usual Price: S$129
Delivery details and charges
Next-day delivery options are available seven days a week for orders before 4pm, and will be free for orders above S$99. If not, delivery will cost S$8.
There will be no deliveries on public holidays.
Click here to see their full selection of alcohol.
Do note that these deals will also be applicable at all four of Cellarbration’s retail outlets:
Ubi Showroom, 361 ubi road 3, #01-00, S408664
- Opening Hours: 10:30am - 7:30pm daily
- Saturday & Sunday Hours: 10:30am - 6:30pm
- Closed on Public Holidays
Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, #B2-63, S238839
- Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm daily
- Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm
The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue, #01-48, S797653
- Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm daily
- Public Holiday Hours: 10am - 8pm
Marina Square Shopping Mall, 6 Raffles Boulevard Marina Square, #03-216A, S039594
- Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm daily
- Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm
Happy shopping and do remember to drink responsibly!
This sponsored article by Cellarbration made this writer want to recommend these deals to her family and friends.
Top image via Cellarbration
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.