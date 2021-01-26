Up to 50% off beers, wines, spirits & more at online warehouse sale from now till Feb. 28, 2021

In light of Chinese New Year, Cellarbration will be having an online warehouse sale from now till Feb. 28, 2021.

The sale will include special CNY offers on alcohol such as beers, wines and spirits.

There will also be free next day delivery with a minimum spend of SS$99 and above.

Here are some promos you can expect:

Mortlach 16 Years Year of the Ox Limited Edition

This year, Mortlach is celebrating Chinese New Year with the inaugural launch of the Mortlach 16 Year of The Ox, limited to only 500 bottles in Singapore.

With a robust and full palate-coating texture, the Mortlach 16 Years has both a light and leathery spiciness with notes of apricot and honey.

CNY Price: S$148

Usual Price: S$210

Mortlach 12 Years

CNY Price: S$115

Usual Price: S$159

Mortlach 20 Years

CNY Price: S$265

Usual Price: S$315

Bailey's Bundle: Original, Strawberry and Red Velvet + two FREE Baileys glasses

CNY Price: S$112

Usual Price: S$155

Singleton 12 Years 2BTL Bundle

CNY Price: S$126

Usual Price: S$154

Tanqueray Ten Gift pack

CNY Price: S$68

Usual Price: S$92

Copper Dog Bundle + one FREE Dipper

CNY Price: S$119

Usual Price: S$178

Cognac and CNY gift sets

Courvoisier VSOP

CNY Price: S$74

Usual Price: S$98

Remy XO CNY Gift Set

CNY Price: S$289

Usual Price: S$359

Glen Grant 10 Years CNY Gift Set

CNY Price: S$68

Usual Price: S$106

Glen grant 18 Years CNY Gift Set

CNY Price: S$208

Usual Price: S$289

Beers, wines and spirits

Cellarbration has also brought in a new range of beers just for this CNY Warehouse sale.

Heineken Bottle 2 case deal (48 bottles x 330ml)

CNY Price: S$112

Usual Price: S$168

Heineken Bottle 6 case deal (144 bottles x 330ml)

CNY Price: S$327

Usual Price: S$504

Peroni Nastro Azzuro Beer 2 case deal (48 bottles x 330ml)

CNY Price: S$136

Usual Price: S$220

Mcguigan Moscato

CNY Price: S$15

Usual Price: S$24

Rawson Retreat Private Release

CNY Price: S$17

Usual Price: S$32

Maison Castel Grand Reserva Chardonnay

CNY Price: $22

Usual Price: $45

Dewar's White Blended Whisky (1 Litre)

CNY Price: S$62

Usual Price: S$78

Glenlivet 12 Years Double Oak Whisky (1 Litre)

CNY Price: S$92

Usual Price: S$135

Johnnie Walker Double Black Whisky (1 Litre)

CNY Price: S$94

Usual Price: S$129

Delivery details and charges

Next-day delivery options are available seven days a week for orders before 4pm, and will be free for orders above S$99. If not, delivery will cost S$8.

There will be no deliveries on public holidays.

Click here to see their full selection of alcohol.

Do note that these deals will also be applicable at all four of Cellarbration’s retail outlets:

Ubi Showroom, 361 ubi road 3, #01-00, S408664

Opening Hours: 10:30am - 7:30pm daily

Saturday & Sunday Hours: 10:30am - 6:30pm

Closed on Public Holidays

Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, #B2-63, S238839

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm

The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue, #01-48, S797653

Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm daily

Public Holiday Hours: 10am - 8pm

Marina Square Shopping Mall, 6 Raffles Boulevard Marina Square, #03-216A, S039594

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm

Happy shopping and do remember to drink responsibly!

This sponsored article by Cellarbration made this writer want to recommend these deals to her family and friends.

Top image via Cellarbration