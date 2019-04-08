Tampines Secondary School students engage in bare-knuckle boxing in toilet

Two Tampines Secondary School students beating the daylights out of each other in a toilet, believed to be in a school, was recorded on video and shared on social media.

The school’s identity is revealed on the t-shirts worn by the boys.

School aware

Tampines Secondary School told The Straits Times it was aware of the incident and is looking into the matter.

It added that it is working with the students involved.

Social media hit

A 48-second video of the fight surfaced on Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook among other platforms as early as Saturday, May 4.

It has been viewed at least hundreds of thousands of times before the first media report of it came out.

Here is the video:

Bare-knuckle

Two boys were seen throwing punches at each other in a bare-knuckle boxing brawl, as well as engage in wrestling.

Other boys, perched above urinals, watched and even recorded the proceedings.

It is not known when the incident occurred.

One boy is not wearing a shirt, while the other wearing a red T-shirt has the words “Team Sirius” clearly emblazoned on it.

Sirius is one of four houses at Tampines Secondary School.

A second 41-second video showed the same boy in red t-shirt squaring off with another boy in yellow:

However, the bout was short-lived as the boy in yellow got upset that he was hit with a closed fist to the face within the first few seconds of the fight, and complained that it was not allowed.

He then threw a fit by slamming the toilet door.

