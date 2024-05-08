Back

PAP MPs give PM Lee cake saying 'kamsiah' at his last parliament sitting as prime minister on May 8, 2024

It was a well-decorated cake.

Julia Yee | May 08, 2024, 06:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

As the parliament session on May 8 drew close to its five-hour mark, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah stepped up to the podium to make a very special announcement: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong would be receiving cake.

This was presented to him by several Members of Parliament (MPs) from the People's Action Party (PAP), who wished to show appreciation for PM Lee in view of his imminent handover on May 15.

Cake announcement

"Before I move to adjourn parliament, I just wanted to note for the record that this sitting will be Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's last sitting as prime minister," Indranee began.

To mark the occasion, she said, the "PAP lady MPs pooled together to get a cake for him".

On behalf of those who got the cake, Indranee invited all the members present in the house to join them in the Member's Room for cake, after which Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng chimed in:

"And I look forward to the cake and tea."

Thus ended the livestream of PM Lee's final parliament sitting as Prime Minister.

Kamsiah

In a photo posted on Instagram by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport of Singapore Baey Yam Keng later that day, PM Lee stood alongside the MPS behind the cake, which had "Kamsiah PM" written on it with icing.

Image via Baey Yam Keng's Instagram

The top of the cake was laden with recreations of objects that supposedly close to PM Lee's heart.

Image via Baey Yam Keng's Instagram

Some things spotted on the cake included:

⁃ A bowl of mee siam

⁃ A book titled “Elon Musk: How the Billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is Shaping our Future”

⁃ A book titled “Secrets to Winning at Office Politics”

⁃ A book titled “How to Solve Coding Problems"

⁃ A book titled "Life 100 People Who Changed the World"

⁃ His Facebook post commemorating the anniversary of him going on social media

⁃ Papaya

⁃ Yellow watermelon

⁃ Lychee

⁃ Pomelo

⁃ Nonya Kuehs

⁃ A cup of kopi

MP Rachel Ong explained in an Instagram post that they designed the cake together with Pastry Chef Potus to reflect "a selection of the PM’s favourite items".

Top image via Baey Yam Keng's Instagram

Yishun HDB coffee shop on sale for $11 million

You have until 29 May to express interest.

May 08, 2024, 08:15 PM

PM Lee has been sitting in the same seat in parliament for many years. It has political significance.

Did you notice it too?

May 08, 2024, 08:01 PM

S$2 million Sengkang 'jumbo flat' listing is 'misleading', as no such thing exists: MND, HDB, CEA

Meanwhile, a Toa Payoh flat's S$2 million listing was labelled "unrealistic".

May 08, 2024, 06:55 PM

Wider conflict in Middle East would affect S'poreans in region, affect international supply chains: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore called on all parties to excercise restraint.

May 08, 2024, 06:52 PM

Israeli diplomatic staff who made 'completely unacceptable' social media post to be sent away from S'pore: Shanmugam

The Israeli ambassador had apologised and said such a post "would not happen again".

May 08, 2024, 06:26 PM

MAS to ensure DBS addresses cause of May 2 digital banking service outage 'effectively'

Several users reported difficulties accessing DBS' and POSB's digital banking services as well as DBS PayLah! on May 2.

May 08, 2024, 06:13 PM

Govt looking if more needs to be done in view of recent constitutional challenge to capital case post-appeal law: Shanmugam

He said it needs to be taken seriously and he looks forward to support from the Parliament.

May 08, 2024, 06:02 PM

Pilot of crashed RSAF F-16 no serious injuries, saved by his 'alertness & compliance': Ng Eng Hen

"No serious injuries were detected – he is ambulant, conscious, and talking," said the defence minister.

May 08, 2024, 05:45 PM

Chonky pangolin goes for stroll in S'pore forest, unbothered by passer-by filming it

Look at it waddling down the path.

May 08, 2024, 05:43 PM

Here’s how you can stay relevant in the job market amidst AI disruption

Young NTUC is committed to helping youths enter the workforce by providing career opportunities, guidance and planning.

May 08, 2024, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.