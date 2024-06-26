Back

Amah from 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' poses with Merlion & MBS

How to make Amah happy.

Fasiha Nazren | Yeo Gi-Anne | June 26, 2024, 04:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Earlier this week, Thai actress Usha Seamkhum, better known as Amah from the hit Thai movie "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" was here in Singapore.

And it seems she has taken the opportunity to explore the island too.

In an Instagram post, Seamkhum decked in a sun hat and a pair of sunglasses cutely poses with the Merlion.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taew Usha Seamkhum (อาม่าแต๋ว) (@amahtaew)

In another picture, she can be seen posing in front of Marina Bay Sands.

Fans in the comments were swooning over how cute she is.

@mothership.nova whos cutting onions rn 🥹🥹🥹 @Golden Village Movie Club #howtomakemillionsbeforegrandmadies #billkin #หลานม่า #LAHNMAH #บิวกิ้น #บิวกิ้นพีพี #บกพพปฟก #บิวกิ้นพีพีเป็นแฟนกัน #บกพพ #bkpp #billkin #bbillkin #พีพีกฤษฏ์ #พีพี #ppkritt #พีพีบิวกิ้น ♬ สวยงามเสมอ (Ost. หลานม่า) Hook - Billkin

@mothership.nova shes OUR grandma now 🥰 @Golden Village Movie Club #tiktoksg #singapore #movie #howtomakemillionsbeforegrandmadies #หลานม่า #LAHNMAH #บิวกิ้น #บิวกิ้นพีพี #บกพพปฟก #บิวกิ้นพีพีเป็นแฟนกัน #บกพพ #bkpp #billkin #bbillkin #พีพีกฤษฏ์ #พีพี #ppkritt #พีพีบิวกิ้น ♬ พี่ชอบหนูที่สุดเลย (I Like You The Most) Feat.VARINZ - Speed Up Version - PONCHET

Image via @amahtaew Instagram's comments.

So cute indeed.

Top images via @amahtaew on Instagram. 

