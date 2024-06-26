Amah from 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' poses with Merlion & MBS

Earlier this week, Thai actress Usha Seamkhum, better known as Amah from the hit Thai movie "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" was here in Singapore.

And it seems she has taken the opportunity to explore the island too.

In an Instagram post, Seamkhum decked in a sun hat and a pair of sunglasses cutely poses with the Merlion.

In another picture, she can be seen posing in front of Marina Bay Sands.

Fans in the comments were swooning over how cute she is.

So cute indeed.

Top images via @amahtaew on Instagram.