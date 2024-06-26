R&B Tea members' personal info leaked in 'hacking incident', affected members notified by email

R&B Tea has notified affected members after a recent data breach led to their personal information being leaked.

In an email sent to members on Tuesday (Jun. 25), the bubble tea brand said that their customer relationship management system managed by an external vendor was subject to a "hacking incident".

They said they were recently informed of this by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

Advised members to change login passwords

Investigations showed that the data leaked included the names of members, as well as their mobile numbers, email addresses and encrypted login passwords.

R&B Tea has since reported the incident to the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC).

It also advised members to change their login passwords immediately, for security reasons.

All affected members have been notified: R&B Tea

In response to Mothership's enquiries, an R&B Tea spokesperson said that both R&B Tea and its vendor have taken steps in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) after the breach was discovered.

The spokesperson added that the vendor launched an investigation to determine the scope of the breach and patched an identified server vulnerability immediately.

The vendor has also updated their security protocols and is conducting a comprehensive review of their systems, as well as monitoring their server access log daily for suspicious activity, the spokesperson said.

"All affected members have been notified about the breach and requested to change their password," the spokesperson added.

Another bubble tea brand hacked

This comes on the heels of a recent cybersecurity incident which hit bubble tea chain Chicha San Chen.

The data breach, affecting Chicha San Chen's membership database, was announced on Jun. 19.

It is not known if the two cybersecurity incidents are related.

Top image from R&B Tea on Facebook / Canva